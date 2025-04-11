Remerton, Georgia (April 10, 2025) — Following a joint investigation by the GBI and the Remerton Police Department, ten individuals have been arrested and charged with the following felony offenses:

Talonnie Rogers, age 24, of Valdosta, GA: Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity (2 counts) , Possession of a Firearm During a Crime. Rogers is in the Lowndes County Jail on an unrelated offense.

(2 counts) Umar Bryant, age 26, of Valdosta, GA: Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity (2 counts) , Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime. Bryant is in the Lowndes County Jail on an unrelated offense.

(2 counts) Jaquavious Neal, age 21, of Valdosta, GA: Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity (2 counts) , Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime. Neal is in the Lowndes County Jail on an unrelated offense.

(2 counts) Jamarion Clements, age 17, of Valdosta, GA: Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer (2 counts) , Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity (4 counts) , and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime. Clements is in the Lowndes County Jail on an unrelated offense.

(2 counts) (4 counts) Bernard Morrison, age 25, of Valdosta, GA: Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity (2 counts). Morrison was booked into the Lowndes County Jail.

(2 counts). Jacori Morrison, age 22, of Valdosta, GA: Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officerand Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity (2 counts). Morrison was arrested in Panama City, FL by the US Marshals.

(2 counts). Cameron Little, age 25, of Valdosta, GA: Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity (2 counts) , and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime. Little was booked into the Lowndes County Jail.

(2 counts) Cameron Roberts, age 25, of Valdosta GA: Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity (2 counts). Roberts is in the Jackson State Prison on an unrelated offense.

The two individuals listed below have also been charged in connection with this incident and are actively being sought by law enforcement. If seen or located, do not approach and call 911.

Devante Crumitie age 24, of Valdosta, GA: Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity (2 counts).

(2 counts). Jailen Bryant age 17, of Valdosta, GA: Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity (2 counts), and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime.

On November 1, 2024, at about 1:30 a.m., a large crowd of people allegedly affiliated with two rival criminal street gangs, known as “Bangkrew” and “6block,” were in Remerton when a fight occurred. Two Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who were working security in front of a bar in the 1900 block ofBaytree Place in Remerton, attempted to separate the two groups. As the dispute escalated, gunshots were fired from multiple weapons. One deputy was shot in his protective vest during the incident. He was treated at a local hospital and later released.

Jastain Darrisaw, age 20, of Valdosta, was involved in the gang dispute and received multiple gunshot wounds. He was later taken by ambulance to South Georgia Medical Center where he died.

Lajoespet Wells, age 31, of Dothan, Alabama, was shot by two deputies during the incident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered numerous firearms and casings from the scene and submitted them to the GBI Crime Lab for analysis. Additional charges are expected as more information is obtained.

The separate use of force investigations in relation to this incident are active and ongoing.

The GBI and the Remerton Police Department are appreciate the assistance provided by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Valdosta Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the District Attorney’s Office for the Southern Judicial Circuit.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Agents are seeking cooperation from anyone who witnessed this incident. If you have any information, please call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.