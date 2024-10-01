State Office Building to Be Demolished in October

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) announced that demolition of the State Office Building, located in the southeast corner of the North Dakota State Capitol grounds, will begin today.

After years of water infiltration issues, the Capitol Grounds Planning Commission, Emergency Commission and Budget Section recently approved the demolition of the State Office Building.

"Our team successfully removed all mechanical and electrical components from the State Office Building, which will be repurposed for use elsewhere on the Capitol complex," said John Boyle, OMB Facility Management Director. "We appreciate the support of the Capitol Grounds Planning Commission and the legislature in advancing this project, ensuring a brighter future for our Capitol grounds for years to come."

Boyle added that other salvageable items were moved to State Surplus Property to be sold and reused.

Asbestos abatement has been taking place since the end of August, and the main building and land reclamation demolition will begin today. The demolition project is expected to be complete by the end of October.

The State Office Building was constructed in the southeast corner of the Capitol grounds in 1955 to accommodate Bismarck Junior College. Bismarck Junior College relocated, and the Department of Transportation occupied the building until 1967. Many divisions within state agencies have occupied the building over the years. The water infiltration issues leading to the approval of demolition have affected the basement floor, building walls and roof.

Photo: State Office Building