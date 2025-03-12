Gov. Armstrong Proclaims March as Government Procurement Month

Gov. Kelly Armstrong has proclaimed March 2025 as Government Procurement Month in North Dakota to celebrate public procurement professionals at the state and local levels of government.

"Government Procurement Month is an opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our procurement professionals," Armstrong said. "Their expertise in responsible and ethical purchasing helps build a transparent government that ensures taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently and effectively."

Public procurement plays a vital role in supporting state and local government operations by securing the goods and services needed for safe and efficient functioning. State procurement officers analyze market trends, negotiate fair contracts, and manage agreements that benefit state agencies, institutions and local government entities.

Government Procurement Month is an annual national observance celebrated by the National Association of Procurement Officers (NASPO), public purchasing organizations, government entities and states across the nation. In honor of Government Procurement Month, government entities are encouraged to recognize their procurement staff and thank them for being an essential part of government operations.