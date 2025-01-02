2024 North Dakota Financial Report Released

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) today announced the release of North Dakota’s 2024 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR), covering the fiscal year from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

“The ACFR is an essential resource for understanding the state’s financial performance over the past fiscal year,” said OMB Director Joe Morrissette. “I want to recognize the incredible efforts of our OMB ACFR team and fiscal professionals from across state government who collaborated to ensure this report is both accurate and timely. Their dedication highlights our commitment to financial transparency and accountability.”

The ACFR consolidates financial data from all state government agencies, presenting it in compliance with standards set by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB). This comprehensive process ensures that residents and stakeholders have a clear view of the state’s financial health and activities.

Morrissette noted that the 2024 ACFR reflects a strong financial position for North Dakota, with the state’s net position growing by 11.2% and the general fund balance increasing by 12.4% compared to the previous fiscal year.

“North Dakota remains a leader in fiscal responsibility and transparency,” Morrissette added. “Our ACFR, along with innovative tools like real-time financial dashboards, demonstrates our dedication to providing accessible and reliable financial information for all North Dakotans.”

North Dakota’s commitment to excellence in financial reporting continues to earn national recognition. The state received the highest ranking from the nonpartisan Truth in Accounting organization, earning an “A” grade and the highest score of any state in its 2024 Financial State of the States report. Additionally, the state received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for its 2023 ACFR, marking the 33rd consecutive year of this prestigious award.

The 2024 ACFR is now available on the OMB website, providing a transparent and detailed account of North Dakota’s financial activities and position for the fiscal year.