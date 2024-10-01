Model Home Event Marks Launch of Wylder’s New 55+ Neighborhood

The K. Hovnanian Four Seasons team cuts the ribbon at the Grand Opening event on September 21st, 2024. 5 model homes are open daily to tour at Port St. Lucie's newest 55+ community. A number of Four Seasons homes are equipped with golf cart garages.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wylder, a master-planned community in Port St. Lucie, has announced the opening of its latest neighborhood, K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons at Wylder . Situated just west of I-95, between Midway and Glades Cut-Off Road, this 55+ age-restricted community will offer ten floorplan options starting from the upper $300,000s. Residents will have access to exclusive neighborhood amenities and benefit from an on-site lifestyle director.K. Hovnanian, the neighborhood’s builder, marked the occasion with a model home event on Saturday, September 21st. The event included a champagne toast and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Astaire, Kelly, Franklin, Morse, and Spring Lake IV floorplans. Guests enjoyed food and refreshments while previewing these newly built models, now open daily for tours.Four Seasons at Wylder will offer nine ranch-style home designs and one villa option. The floorplans range from 1,500 to nearly 3,000 square feet, featuring 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, and either 2- or 3-car garages. The move-in ready homes will offer four interior design styles to suit individual tastes.The neighborhood will also feature amenities reserved for residents and their guests. The main Clubhouse will feature a game room, fitness center, and catering kitchen. Outdoor amenities include a pool with a cabana and bar, a putting green, pickleball courts, fire pits, and scenic walking paths. A full-time lifestyle director will be on-site to organize activities and social clubs.Four Seasons at Wylder is one of several new neighborhoods in Wylder, a 1,970-acre master-planned community by GreenPointe Developers LLC. GreenPointe, with over 140 years of experience, is known for building communities that respect and preserve their natural surroundings across the Southeast.Another neighborhood, Brystol at Wylder, features a collection of single-family homes starting in the $300,000s, with move-in ready homes and to-be-built homesites available. An exclusive amenity center for Brystol residents is also under construction.At the forefront of Wylder, Glynlea Country Club , a new gated golf community, has construction underway. Featuring the first signature golf course designed by PGA Tour Professional Jim Furyk, homes within Glynlea Country Club are anticipated to be available for sale this winter, with prices starting from the $400,000s and exceeding $1 million. For more information about these neighborhoods, visit www. LiveWylder.com About GreenPointe Developers LLCGreenPointe Developers is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings. The GreenPointe team has more than 140 years of collective experience in developing some of the most sought-after master-planned and condominium communities in the Southeast. The team creates and transforms residential and mixed-use communities into neighborhoods for today’s homebuyers while providing lasting, sustainable value.Having the utmost respect for the land, the GreenPointe team works diligently to protect and enhance nature’s best assets. This thoughtful practice allows GreenPointe Developers to create and reenergize communities that provide for an enduring lifestyle where people want to live, work and enjoy recreation. More information is available at www.GreenPointeLLC.com GreenPointe is proud to support the Monique Burr Foundation for Children and its mission to protect children by providing comprehensive, evidence-based personal safety programs. For more information, visit www.MBFPreventionEducation.org

