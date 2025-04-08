Construction Begins on State-of-the-Art Dry Storage Facility at Legendary Marina Resort Blue Water Cay

Dry Storage Construction Begins At Blue Water Cay Steel Construction Erection April 2025 Construction Progress

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legendary Marina Resort Blue Water Cay in The Bahamas is proud to announce a significant milestone in the development of its state-of-the-art marina. This week marks the commencement of steel structure erection for the Dry Storage Facility , a crucial component of the resort's ambitious expansion plans.The Dry Storage Facility is rated to withstand Category 5 hurricane wind speeds. Its foundation consists of over 300 auger-cast piles, each 16 inches in diameter and extending more than 40 feet below the ground surface into solid rock layers. These deep foundations ensure that the weight of the boats and the wind loads on the building are safely transferred through the structure and into the ground. The piles are constructed in clusters, with some columns supported by as many as five auger-cast piles, creating an incredibly resilient foundation system.“At Legendary Marina Resort, Blue Water Cay, we are dedicated to providing the finest marina facilities anywhere. The erection of the Dry Storage Facility is a milestone that represents the culmination of years of permitting, design, fabrication, and now, construction," said Rodney Chamberlain, Lead Developer of Legendary Marina Resort Blue Water Cay.The combination of advanced design codes and a commitment to excellence has resulted in the creation of a truly state-of-the-art dry storage building at Blue Water Cay.Legendary is dedicated to providing the best marina facility, and the construction of the Dry Storage Facility is a testament to this commitment.About Legendary Marina Resort Blue Water Cay Opening in late 2025 in Nassau , The Bahamas, Legendary Marina Resort Blue Water Cay is a premier destination for boating enthusiasts. It will offer exceptional facilities and marine services, including Nassau's only Dry Storage Facility. Memberships are available for both Dry Storage and Wet Slips.For more information about the Legendary Marina Resort Blue Water Cay and its ongoing developments, please visit our website at https://legendarybluewatercay.com/contact/

