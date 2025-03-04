Port St. Lucie’s Wylder Neighborhood Celebrates New Amenity Center

Left to right: Gaynelle James – GreenPointe, Lisa Davis – Brystol’s First Resident, Ben Meyers – GreenPointe, Austin Burr – GreenPointe, Mike Taylor – GreenPointe Melanie Ladouceur, Brystol resident and owner of Bootlegger Event Services, serves fellow residents custom cocktails at the amenity center grand opening event. Some of Brystol's youngest residents pose at their new beach-entry pool, donning matching face paint and sweaters.

GreenPointe Developers, LLC is pleased to announce the official opening of the new amenity center at Brystol at Wylder.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenPointe Developers, LLC is pleased to announce the official opening of the new amenity center at Brystol at Wylder . Located in Port St. Lucie, west of I-95 between Midway and Glades Cut-Off Road, Brystol is the inaugural neighborhood within the master-planned community of Wylder. As families continue to move into Brystol, completing this resident-exclusive facility represents a key milestone for the community.The new amenity center officially opened on February 20th after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event included live music, face painting, food trucks, bounce houses, and a mobile bar operated by a Brystol resident. The first resident of Brystol had the honor of cutting the ribbon before everyone was welcomed to tour and enjoy the new offerings.Mike Taylor, President of Lifestyle Construction for GreenPointe Developers, also spoke at the event. “We look forward to seeing residents of all ages make the most of the Brystol amenity center,” said Taylor. “This center was designed to be a vibrant space where neighbors can gather and enjoy a diverse range of activities, all while staying connected to Florida’s natural beauty.”Reserved exclusively for Brystol at Wylder residents and their guests, the new amenity center encompasses four acres. Key features include a resort-style pool with a sloping beach entry, a playground with brightly colored equipment and swings, and an off-leash dog park with separate areas for large and small dogs. Additional amenities include two pickleball courts and multi-purpose sports fields, while the lake overlook provides a relaxing spot for birdwatching, including roseate spoonbills and blue herons.Brystol at Wylder is a neighborhood of single-family homes within the master-planned Wylder community. Builders Lennar and Meritage Homes offer 15 floorplan options, with homes starting in the mid-$300,000s.Wylder has plans for several other neighborhoods within its 1,970 acres. K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons at Wylder has begun selling its new homes starting in the $300,000s. This gated active-adult community features nine ranch-style single-family home designs and one villa design, along with a range of amenities for a resort-style living experience. For more information about available residences, visit LiveWylder.com.Construction is also underway for Glynlea Country Club, a golf community featuring a signature course designed by 17-time PGA professional Jim Furyk. The community will offer single-family homes, townhomes, and villas, with prices ranging from the $400,000s to over $1 million. Sales are expected to begin Spring 2025.About GreenPointe Developers, LLCGreenPointe Developers is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings. The GreenPointe team has more than 140 years of collective experience in developing some of the most sought-after master-planned and condominium communities in the Southeast. The team creates and transforms residential and mixed-use communities into neighborhoods for today’s homebuyers while providing lasting, sustainable value.Having the utmost respect for the land, the GreenPointe team works diligently to protect and enhance nature’s best assets. This thoughtful practice allows GreenPointe Developers to create and reenergize communities that provide for an enduring lifestyle where people want to live, work and enjoy recreation. More information is available at www.GreenPointeLLC.com GreenPointe is proud to support the Monique Burr Foundation for Children and its mission to protect children by providing comprehensive, evidence-based personal safety programs. For more information, visit www.mbfpreventioneducation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.