Triple Crown of Italian Design: 1000 Miglia Stops in Bayfront Naples

Fountain At Palazzo Bayfront Classic Jaguar Rendering Of Palazzo Bayfront

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over two decades, Bayfront Naples has been the heartbeat of downtown Naples, offering everything from exceptional dining to cutting-edge design. Known for hosting legendary events, Bayfront Naples is now preparing for one of its most unique experiences yet. Italy’s legendary 1000 Miglia race will take place in Florida for the first time ever from February 22nd to 25th. Starting in Miami, this showcase of Italian vintage cars will make its way to Naples, with a special stop at Bayfront Naples. Let’s learn more about the event and why this iconic destination was chosen as one of the race’s host cities.The 1000 Miglia is a historic endurance race that has been a cornerstone of Italian automotive culture since 1927. The race showcases vintage and classic cars driving 1,000 miles on public roads through Italy’s cities and countryside. Over the years, it has expanded with recreations in Japan, China, the United Arab Emirates and beyond. Now, for the first time, this Italian tradition is making its way to Florida. The race will start in Coral Gables, where entrants will get a stamp check from the Italian Consulate before heading to Naples, Venice, Tampa, and then back to Miami.Bayfront Naples has long been a magnet for world-class design and events, earning a reputation as an icon of sophistication in Downtown Naples. That’s why it was chosen as the first pit stop for the 1000 Miglia. Here, they’ll visit the Sales Gallery for Palazzo Bayfront Naples , a luxury condominium development, and capture stunning photos by the Bayfront fountain before continuing their race. For spectators, it’s an opportunity to get an in-person look at some of the most sought-after vintage automobiles in the world, including Ferraris.In recent years, Bayfront Naples has firmly established itself as a hub for global style and culture. The addition of internationally acclaimed design brands has transformed the mixed-use district into a true Italian design mecca. B&B Italia features the largest selection of Milan-branded furniture and luxury designs in the U.S. Their store at Bayfront Naples is the first of its kind in a secondary market, highlighting the city’s rise as a prominent design destination.The restaurant scene at Bayfront Naples is flourishing with European-inspired flavors. Soluna offers a diverse à la carte menu, blending European, Greek, and Cuban influences, along with a curated, sommelier-selected wine list featuring global selections and a wine club for enthusiasts. Meanwhile, Ce Soir will soon bring modern French cuisine with Mediterranean touches to the area. The menu will offer a mix of seafood and meat dishes, complemented by handcrafted cocktails.Situated in the heart of this ever-growing design hub is a rare new residential opportunity.Palazzo Bayfront Naples is an exclusive collection of 35 luxury condominiums at the gateway to 5th Avenue South, adjacent to the new Gulfshore Playhouse. Residents will enjoy a truly walkable downtown Naples address, with the waterfront, dining, shopping, and more nearby.Each three-bedroom residence will feature ensuite bathrooms for privacy, high-end finishes, and European-style details throughout. Expansive private terraces will create the perfect space to enjoy Naples' exceptional climate. A full suite of amenities will include a freestanding clubhouse with a chef’s kitchen, a well-equipped gym, and barbecue areas. The pool and spa will offer a refreshing retreat, complete with cabanas and loungers for relaxing under the Florida sun.With prices starting at $2 million and construction beginning soon, Palazzo Bayfront Naples is in high demand. For details on current availability and pricing, please contact the Premier Sotheby’s advisors at 239.427.2527 or visit PalazzoBayfront.com. The Sales Gallery is open daily at 465 Bayfront Place in downtown Naples.

