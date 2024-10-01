Plnar Unveils 'Instant Exterior Measurements' – Further Transforming the Property Claims Process

By embedding precise measurement capabilities directly into the photo capture process, we’re enhancing the accuracy of property assessments and significantly expediting interior and exterior claims.” — Andy Greff, CEO - Plnar

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plnar, the leading smartphone imagery solution for claims and underwriting, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation: SmartPix Exterior. This groundbreaking technology expands Plnar’s patented SmartPix interior measurement capabilities to include spaces and objects on the exterior of a building or home.Comprehensive Damage AssessmentWith SmartPix Exterior, users can capture detailed images of various exterior structures, such as siding, fences, foundations, outbuildings, garage doors, decks including hail damage. Our measure-ready technology ensures that these images are not only clear but also embedded with data for precise measurement extraction. This advancement accelerates claims processing and enhances overall workflow efficiency.Streamlined Claim ReportingIntegrating SmartPix Exterior into your workflow allows for instant access to photos ready for scoping. This streamlines documentation for exterior property claims, speeding up the settlement process and reducing resolution time.“SmartPix Exterior represents a significant leap forward in our smartphone imagery technology,” said Andy Greff, CEO of Plnar. “By embedding precise measurement capabilities directly into the photo capture process, we’re enhancing the accuracy of property assessments and significantly expediting the claims and repair processes for both interior and exterior spaces.”Precise Property Exterior MeasurementsGone are the days of cumbersome manual measurements. With SmartPix Exterior, users can measure fences, walls, garage doors, windows, and other exterior features directly from captured photos. This feature offers unparalleled accuracy in claim submissions, minimizing errors and ensuring comprehensive property assessments.Immediate Damage VerificationDamage verification is now more efficient than ever. With measure-ready photos at your fingertips, damage to exterior areas and objects can be quickly confirmed, expediting the claim validation and approval process.For more information about Plnar’s Exterior Measurements and how it can enhance your property claims process, visit our website ***About PlnarPlnar is the leading Smartphone Imagery Platform that enables policyholder self-service and field professional interior and exterior property inspection, powered by our patented AI. Our comprehensive inside/outside solution is usable on any mobile device, by anyone, and on any claim. Our AI generated 3D models, 2D floorplans, and accurate measurement and photo reports seamlessly integrate in CoreLogic and Verisk platforms, empowering you to create better, more accurate estimates.

