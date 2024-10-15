Plnar Expands AI-Powered Smartphone Platform to Support All Insurance Claims Perils, Launching Pro App for Field Pros

Plnar Pro brings our patented smartphone imagery technology to a new audience, empowering claims and inspection professionals with precise, actionable data.” — Andy Greff, CEO - Plnar

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plnar, a leader in AI-powered smartphone imagery solutions for claims and underwriting, is thrilled to announce the launch of Plnar Pro. This new application extends Plnar’s platform to field professionals, enabling insurers to efficiently handle both property claims and underwriting inspections. By integrating Plnar’s patented technology into one cohesive platform, Carriers can now standardize all smartphone documentation processes across claims and underwriting, achieving substantial operational efficiencies.Plnar Pro harnesses the same AI technology that powers our industry-leading Plnar Snap app, enabling professionals to document, analyze, measure and sketch interior and exterior property features with ease. Together, Plnar Snap and Plnar Pro offer a comprehensive smartphone imagery solution, from quote to claim.Key Features of Plnar Pro:· Authentication: Deploy Plnar to all field resources and manage access and permissions· Workflow Designed for the Pro: Simplifies field documentation with intuitive, streamlined processes.· In-App Project Creation: Users can easily create and assign projects directly within the app. Projects automatically sync across devices, ensuring work is always up-to-date and accessible from anywhere.· Claim Platform Sync: Plnar Pro seamlessly integrates with industry-leading platforms such as CoreLogic and Verisk, or users can download an .ESX file for complete project control.· Comprehensive Imagery Solution: Supports every type of claim, both interior and exterior.· Instant Measurements: SmartPix Exterior allows users to measure fences, walls, garage doors, windows, and other exterior features directly from captured photos as soon as they are uploaded.· Scalable for All Projects & Claims: Plnar’s technology is versatile, providing solutions from single-room projects to complex, multi-level properties in residential and small commercial settings.· Partner Integrations: Avoid app redundancy with built in integrations for subrogation, roofing, and more."Plnar Pro brings our patented smartphone imagery technology to a new audience, empowering claims and inspection professionals with precise, actionable data,” said Andy Greff, CEO of Plnar. “With this launch, Plnar becomes a foundational solution for all claims and inspections, ensuring accuracy and consistency whether it’s for a field adjuster or a policyholder."***Plnar is the leading AI-powered smartphone imagery platform for property insurance carriers. Our solutions standardize imagery capture, enhance decision-making, and reduce claim costs through AI-driven insights. With Plnar, any mobile device becomes a tool for accurate, consistent documentation—usable by anyone, for any claim, anywhere. Plnar’s platform integrates with CoreLogic, Verisk, and other industry tools, enabling carriers to streamline workflows and improve cycle times.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.