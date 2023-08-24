Plnar Announces Virtual Desk Estimation as a Service
We leverage the latest generative AI, computer vision and machine learning technology to create solutions that are simple for anyone to use...”AUSTIN, TX, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Plnar, the Leading AI-Powered Self-service Virtual Inspection Provider for the Property Insurance Market today announced a new Virtual Desk Estimation as a Service Solution. “Plnar Complete” delivers a completed estimate from a Plnar enabled self-service inspection. It is now easier than ever for Carriers to realize the massive expense reductions associated with Virtual Claims without impacting estimate accuracy or supplement rates.
— Andy Greff, CEO - Plnar
The increase in claim volume, service fees, and scarcity of adjusters equipped to write estimates is driving the need for a policyholder self-service solution. It’s a key strategy for long term expense reduction, and a crucial step for the transformation to digital claims. Since 2020, Plnar has worked with over 40 Carriers and TPAs to deliver photos, reports and 3D models to their adjusting resources so they can create accurate estimates. Now we can provide estimates derived from a Plnar self-service inspection, faster, and cheaper than sending someone onsite, with the same level of accuracy.
Plnar Complete is a quick and easy way to enable virtual claims whether you have a desk team and want to expand capacity or if you are new to virtual claims and don’t have desk team who can write estimates. Plnar Complete closes the loop on digital claims, establishes the first true end-to-end interior claim solution and provides a quick start virtual claims capability to all carriers.
Plnar Complete integrates with XactAnalysis and CoreLogic at FNOL. Policyholders easily document the loss site in about 60 seconds per room, and a suggested estimate is created and checked by a licensed adjuster. The estimate, and all supporting documentation, is then available for your adjuster’s review and approval in their estimatic solution.
Virtual Desk Estimation as a Service
• Reduces Loss Adjuster Expenses
• Avoids Estimation Bottlenecks
• Reduces Cycle Time and Increases Policyholder Satisfaction
“We leverage the latest generative AI, computer vision and machine learning technology to create solutions that are simple for anyone to use and eliminate much of the mundane work associated with handling claims.” said Plnar CEO Andy Greff. “Carriers have been asking for an easy to adopt virtual claims solution that gives them a roadmap to claims automation.”
About Plnar
Plnar is an InsureTech software provider transforming the insurance claims process by enabling virtual inspections for interior property claims for significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle times and lower costs. Plnar’s patented technology platform gives desk adjusters the power to generate accurate 3D models of interior spaces as well as identifying damages, materials and contents automatically from digital photos. Plnar streamlines the claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. You can learn more about us by visiting plnar.ai
