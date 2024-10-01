Surcheros® Enters Tennessee with Grand Opening at the Tanger Outlets Nashville

Mark Your Calendars as the First 100 Customers Receive Free Burritos for a Year* on Oct. 8

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surcheros , a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, is making its debut in Tennessee with the grand opening of its very first location in the Volunteer State at Tanger Outlets Nashville. The new Surcheros, located in the heart of the shopping center at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy, Ste 703 in Antioch, TN, will host a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Mark your calendars as the first 100 customers to purchase through the Surcheros app will receive Free Burritos for a Year!*“The Nashville area is the perfect market for Surcheros as we continue expanding by introducing our bold flavors and Southern hospitality to even more markets in the Southeast,” said Luke Christian , Founder and CEO of Surcheros. “Our menu is designed to offer fresh, made-to-order meals that cater to today’s guests who prioritize both quality and convenience. With the mix of local residents and visitors at the Tanger Outlets, we’re excited to become a go-to favorite in the community!”Surcheros Nashville will be operated by WilCo Fresh Mex, LLC, which has plans to expand the fast-casual brand in the greater Nashville area with the development of seven new units.The new location features all the fan favorites including freshly-made tacos, bowls, grilled burritos, and quesadillas featuring choices of premium meats or vegetables. The menu also includes a selection of more than 25 toppings, plus a variety of signature and crave-able sauces. Kids can delight in the Lil’ Ones menu catered just for them, plus guests may enjoy salads, burrito bowls, and more.The Nashville restaurant boasts 2,170 sq. ft. and includes seating for more than 50 guests indoors, plus an outdoor patio with additional seating.Guests can choose to dine in, order ahead for pickup, or cater events with our offerings perfect for groups of 10 or more. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 am - 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 am - 10 pm.“This is an exciting step forward for us, and with our operational simplicity, flexible restaurant formats, and commitment to franchisee success, we’re well-positioned for continued growth in Tennessee and beyond,” added Christian.For more information about Surcheros, including franchising opportunities, visit www.surcheros.com or follow on social @Surcheros.*The Free Burritos for a Year offer is valid for the first 100 guests who make a purchase at the restaurant and scan their receipt in the Surcheros app. Winners will receive 52 entrées, one per week, credited to their Rewards account. Must be used within the week of credit.About SurcherosSurcheros is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil’ Ones with their kids menu.In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Franchising launched across South Georgia and into Florida as the re-branded Surcheros and continues to expand its presence today.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising

