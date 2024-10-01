PACIFIC BELLS CELEBRATES TACO BELL GRAND OPENING IN GREENVILLE, OCT. 11

First 50 customers receive Free Taco Bell for a Year

GREENVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Bells , a leading Taco Bell franchisee operating nearly 300 Taco Bell locations in the U.S., is continuing its expansion in Wisconsin and opening a new restaurant in Greenville, WI. A grand opening celebration is slated for Friday, October 11, 2024 and features Free Taco Bell for a Year* for the first 50 customers in line by 9 am. Festivities continue at 10:30 am with a ribbon cutting, DJ, and more. Join the fiesta at W6291 Greenville Dr.“We are thrilled to grow our presence in Wisconsin and bring the beloved Taco Bell brand to Greenville,” said Gary Zehr , Regional Vice President of Midwest for Pacific Bells. “Our team looks forward to celebrating our newest location with area neighbors, friends, and visitors, and satisfying everyone’s cravings with the menu items that fans know and love.”The Greenville Taco Bell will open for business starting September 30 and features the brand’s classic favorites and specialty items, including the Cravings Value Menu, Cantina Chicken Menu, and more.The new location will be open daily from 9 am-4 am, and offers dine-in, drive-thru, and pickup. Customers may also order delivery of their Taco Bell favorites through DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub.Living más is right at your fingertips when you use the Taco Bell app. Download the app from the App Store or Google Play at https://www.tacobell.com/mobile-app Pacific Bells operates more than 36 other Taco Bell locations in Wisconsin and nearly 300 across the U.S. To learn more about Pacific Bells, visit https://pacificbells.com *Free Taco Bell for a Year includes 12 free Combos (one per month). Excludes Taco Party Packs and Group Meal Deals.About Pacific BellsPacific Bells is one of the nation’s largest franchisees of Taco Bell. The company opened its first Taco Bell in Tualatin, Oregon and now operates more than 270 locations across nine states- Alabama, Arkansas, California, Mississippi, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin.In addition to Taco Bell, Pacific Bells is a major franchisee of Buffalo Wild Wings, and their portfolio also includes European Wax Center, Von Ebert Brewing, Amazing Moving, The Joint, Signarama, Fully Promoted, and more. The company is a subsidiary of Anchor Point Management Group, which specializes in growing brands in the restaurant and health/beauty industries.

