The Health Project Announces Honorable Mention Recipient for the 2024 C. Everett Koop National Health Award

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Project today announced the Honorable Mention recipient for the 2024 C. Everett Koop National Health Award. This prestigious award recognizes employers that have demonstrated documented improvements in their workers’ health and well-being as well as produced positive business outcomes.

DTE Energy (DTE) is a company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan with 11,000 employees at 100 locations across 22 states. As a diversified energy company, DTE is involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. With a long history of supporting employee health and well-being, DTE’s program aims at building a physically thriving, emotionally resilient, socially connected, and financially secure workforce. DTE’s research-driven and evidence-based program has achieved strong leadership support largely because of its ability to demonstrate behavior and lifestyle improvements along with important business outcomes such as reduced workplace injuries. The combination of individual-level resources and organizational support has contributed to high employee satisfaction.

“The C. Everett Koop Award recognizes organizations with comprehensive, evidence-based programs aimed at improving employees’ health and well-being along with positive business results,” said Ron Goetzel, Ph.D., President and CEO of The Health Project. “Over the past few years, employers have had to adapt the ways they deliver health and well-being programs, and it all starts with building and sustaining a culture of health at the workplace.”

The Health Project, Inc. (THP) is a tax-exempt not-for-profit corporation formed to bring about critical attitudinal and behavioral changes in addressing the health and well-being of Americans. THP’s mission is to define, promote, and increase the adoption of organizational health and well-being practices that translate into measurable operational impact. The C. Everett Koop National Health Awards are given each year to worksite, community, or provider programs that are well-integrated into the organization’s infrastructure and have yielded significant improvement in population health and noteworthy business results.

