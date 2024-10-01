InfoSec World 2024 Returns to Florida with Record-Setting Attendance and Engagement

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfoSec World, the premier educational event for senior-level information security (infosec) and cybersecurity professionals, celebrated its 30th anniversary with record-setting attendance at its annual conference, held September 23-25 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.With more than 2,000+ professionals from around the world participating, InfoSec World 2024 showcased the latest in cybersecurity technology, innovative solutions, and cutting-edge educational programming over the course of six days, with pre and post conference workshops and summits. The event continued its legacy of being the go-to destination for infosec leaders from both the public and private sectors, furthering collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and professional development.The 2024 conference featured keynote addresses from prominent figures in both the public and private sectors, interactive breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, and a bustling expo floor featuring the latest cybersecurity products and services. Attendees had the opportunity to hear keynotes from distinguished speakers like Amy Bogac, Chief Information Security Officer at Elevate Textiles, and Zack Kass, AI Futurist at OpenAI, run with 3-time Olympian Shannon Rowbury, engage in one-on-one meetings, visit the live-streaming CyberRisk TV booth, win prizes, and gain insight into the latest industry trends.“We were thrilled with the diverse participation from both private and public sector security professionals at this year’s event,” said John Del Mauro, EVP of Learning at CyberRisk Alliance. “The dynamic range of keynotes and sessions reflects the critical, growing importance of cybersecurity across all sectors. The energy and engagement from our attendees were truly inspiring, reinforcing our mission to deliver meaningful content and foster essential connections.”Highlighted session topics included artificial intelligence (AI), ransomware mitigation, cloud security, zero trust frameworks, and the evolving landscape of cybersecurity regulation. Attendees also explored workforce development strategies, diversity initiatives, and the latest technologies shaping the industry. During the inspiring 'Women in Cyber' breakfast, women leaders in cybersecurity gathered to collaborate, share insights, and empower one another. In the new CISO track, attendees participated in executive sessions, lightning talks, a book signing, and other VIP opportunities.Del Mauro added, “It’s always our goal to create an environment where security professionals can expand their knowledge and leave with actionable insights and their yearly requirement of CPE credits. This year’s event exceeded our expectations in delivering both high-caliber content and unparalleled networking opportunities.”InfoSec World will return to Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on October 27-29, 2025, promising another impactful event designed to tackle the ever-evolving challenges of the cybersecurity landscape.About InfoSec World Conference and ExpoFor 30 years, information security professionals have recognized InfoSec World Conference and Expo as the must-attend “Business of Security” conference. Produced by CyberRisk Alliance, InfoSec World attracts senior information security professionals from all industry sectors to experience distinctive content, training, peer networking and engagement with leading technology and service companies.For more information, visit infosecworldusa.com About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com

