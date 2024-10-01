The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Greeneville Driver Services and Reinstatement Center, 1210 Hal Henard Road, is temporarily closed as a result of the recent severe weather. While the Greenville location is closed, citizens can visit nearby Driver Services Centers or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.
Nearby Driver Services Centers
Johnson City Driver Services Center - 4717 Lake Park Drive
Morristown Driver Services Center - 1551 East Morris Boulevard, Suite 2
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Greeneville Driver Services and Reinstatement Center Temporarily Closed
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.