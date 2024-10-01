Greeneville Driver Services and Reinstatement Center Temporarily Closed

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Greeneville Driver Services and Reinstatement Center, 1210 Hal Henard Road, is temporarily closed as a result of the recent severe weather. While the Greenville location is closed, citizens can visit nearby Driver Services Centers or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.

Nearby Driver Services Centers

Johnson City Driver Services Center - 4717 Lake Park Drive

Morristown Driver Services Center - 1551 East Morris Boulevard, Suite 2

For more information about East Tennessee flood recovery resources visit, tn.gov/tema/updates/hurricane-helene.html.

