Greeneville Driver Services and Reinstatement Center Temporarily Closed

Tuesday, October 01, 2024 | 06:50am

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Greeneville Driver Services and Reinstatement Center, 1210 Hal Henard Road, is temporarily closed as a result of the recent severe weather. While the Greenville location is closed, citizens can visit nearby Driver Services Centers or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.

Nearby Driver Services Centers

  • Johnson City Driver Services Center - 4717 Lake Park Drive
  • Morristown Driver Services Center - 1551 East Morris Boulevard, Suite 2

For more information about East Tennessee flood recovery resources visit, tn.gov/tema/updates/hurricane-helene.html.

Greeneville Driver Services and Reinstatement Center Temporarily Closed

