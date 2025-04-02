Tennessee Adds Saturday REAL ID Appointments Ahead of Federal Implementation Date

With the federal REAL ID travel requirement taking effect on May 7, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will open 19 Driver Services Centers across the state on Saturday, April 5, for REAL ID appointments only.

The special Saturday openings are being offered by appointment only and are limited to customers seeking a REAL ID. Appointments are available to customers who already have a valid Tennessee driver license or identification card and bring the required documentation. Appointments must be scheduled in advance at tnrealid.gov.

“This is all about being responsive to the needs of Tennesseans,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. “We know many people have work, school or family obligations during the week. That’s why we’re expanding access on a Saturday — to give customers more flexibility.”

May 7 Is a Federal Implementation Date — Not a Deadline to Get a REAL ID

The federal government will begin enforcing the REAL ID requirement on May 7, 2025, for certain types of identification. After that date, a REAL ID (or an alternative like a valid U.S. passport or military ID) will be required to:

Board commercial domestic flights

Enter secure federal facilities, such as military bases or federal buildings

Tennessee residents can continue to get a REAL ID after May 7th. There is no state-imposed deadline, and your existing Tennessee driver license or ID will remain valid for other purposes, such as driving, voting, or accessing emergency services.

“If you’re unsure whether you need a REAL ID, visit tnrealid.gov,” said Assistant Commissioner Russell Shoup. “If you don’t fly or access secure federal sites, you may not need one at all. But if you do, we want to make sure you have access to get one without stress.”

Pro Tip: Check Nearby Counties for Availability

Customers in urban or high-demand areas may consider booking appointments at Driver Services Centers in neighboring, less-populated counties where availability may be greater.

REAL ID Appointments Only – Saturday, April 5

Participating East Tennessee Driver Services Centers:

Oak Ridge

Knoxville – Strawberry Plains

Rockwood

Chattanooga - Bonny Oaks

Morristown

Johnson City

Participating Middle Tennessee Driver Services Centers:

Nashville - Hickory Hollow

Lebanon

Murfreesboro – Samsonite Blvd

Franklin

Columbia

Cookeville

Clarksville

Participating West Tennessee Driver Services Centers:

Memphis - East Shelby

Memphis - Bartlett Express

Jackson

Oakland

Trenton

Savannah

For more information on REAL ID, required documents, and to schedule your appointment, visit tnrealid.gov.