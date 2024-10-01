GSIQ announces Ted Harwood as Managing Partner, Australia & New Zealand

Ted Harwood as Managing Partner, Australia & New Zealand

LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSIQ, the fast-growing global media research specialist for the sports and sponsorship industry, has today announced the appointment of Ted Harwood as its new Managing Partner, Australia & New Zealand.Ted will lead GSIQ’s expansion into this vital market, where his team will apply the agency’s bespoke approach to data-gathering and analytics to help clients meet a distinctive set of regional challenges.He brings over 15 years of multi-territory experience in media evaluation and sponsor optimisation, with a strong record of helping sports clients and brands to find the right solution to achieve their commercial goals.This includes a variety of senior roles at YouGov Sport, most recently as a New York-based Vice President leading on commercial strategy in the US and the Americas, and as Head of Business Development in the UK.Charlie Dundas, Co-Founder, GSIQ, said: “As GSIQ continues to grow apace, it is inevitable that we look to broaden our footprint in order to open up new opportunities. Australia is an important sports and entertainment marketplace and one that we always wanted to be present in at the earliest available opportunity.“Having worked with Ted for 8 years, I know first-hand just how good an operator he is and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with him again as he takes up the lead on our endeavours in this crucial territory.”Ted Harwood, Managing Partner Australia & New Zealand, GSIQ, adds: “The sports industry in Australia and New Zealand has consistently led the way in both innovation and market growth. Therefore, research providers must deliver a service at the forefront of the industry.“Our agency was built on this ethos, underpinned by listening to our clients and delivering research based on their specific needs. I am excited to work with GSIQ to bring this offering to both markets.“We look forward to providing targeted, innovative solutions to our clients, helping them to achieve their commercial objectives.”The addition of a unit dedicated to Australia & New Zealand mirrors the creation of similar teams for India & Pakistan, and for the MENA region, as GSIQ pursues its strategy of focusing on territories that are reshaping the future of sport and sponsorship.Through that approach, GSIQ is already generating sector-leading intelligence and insight-rich data to help brands to capitalise on opportunities in fast-emerging and influential markets.Learn more about GSIQ at https://gsiq.biz/

