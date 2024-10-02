Global Talent Management Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Talent Management Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The talent management software market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.16 billion in 2023 to $15.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to vendor innovation and market competition, user-friendly interfaces, shift to cloud-based solutions, performance and goal management.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Talent Management Software Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The talent management software market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $27.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to shift to hybrid work models, focus on employee well-being, skills gap and talent scarcity, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), continuous performance management.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8201&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Talent Management Software Market

The increased use of social network sites is driving the demand for the talent management software market going forward. Social network sites refer to the web-based service that enables users to create a public or semi-public profile inside of a confined system, build a list of other users with whom they have a connection, and read and navigate both their list of connections and those made by other users within of the system. Social media sites in particular are a great way to promote an employer's brand and are used by employers to access a large number of talents.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/talent-management-software-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering the Talent Management Software Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Lumesse Limited, Oracle Corporation, PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., Skillsoft Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., SAP SuccessFactors, TalentSoft SA, Halogen Software Inc., SumTotal Systems LLC, Workday Inc., TalentGuard Inc., Kenexa Corporation, Taleo Corporation, Haufe Group GmbH & Co. KG, Ultimate Software Group Inc., PageUp People Limited, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Eightfold AI Inc., Deltek Inc., ClickUp Inc., Cornerstone Growth Acquisition Corp., Deel Technologies Inc., Dun & Bradstreet Corporation), Paycor Inc., Remo First Oy, Cegid Group SA, Rippling Inc., Sage HR.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Talent Management Software Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the market are launching new talent management platforms to gain a competitive edge in the market. Talent management platforms are comprehensive systems designed to support an organization's human capital needs throughout the employee lifecycle.

How Is The Global Talent Management Software Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises

4) By Industry Vertical: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Talent Management Software Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Talent Management Software Market Definition

Talent management software refers to the software that engages in the practice of facilitating the whole employee lifecycle, right from initial employee acquisition to succession planning, within the organization. The software is used in talent management procedures such as hiring, on boarding new employees, performance evaluation, learning and development, compensation administration, and succession planning.

The Talent Management Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on talent management software market size, talent management software market drivers and trends, talent management software market major players and talent management software market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

