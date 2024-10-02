United Graduate College and Seminary International Honors Anthony E. Walton with Honorary Doctorate in Humanities

Lady Deborah, Pastor Anthony E. Walton of Paducah, KY and Dr. Ruben West Left to right - Anthony Wiggins, Alexander Walton & Jaimee Holbrooks. Rayford Mccrae, Sr., Pastor Anthony E. Walton of Paducah, KY and Dr. Ruben West Attendees at the Honorary Doctorate service for Pastor Anthony E. Walton

You cannot consistently be who you are not. Is refreshing to see that Reverend Walton's words and deeds are in alignment.” — Dr. Ruben West, World Civility Ambassador

PADUCAH, KY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 1st, 2024, United Graduate College and Seminary International honored Anthony E. Walton with an honorary doctorate in Humanities at a private ceremony held at Christ Temple Church. World Civility Ambassador and Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Ruben West of Illinois, USA was on hand to confer the degree on behalf of the college. This prestigious award is in recognition of Walton's outstanding contributions to the community and his dedication to serving others. The ceremony was attended by church members, family and friends.Anthony E. Walton, along with his wife Deborah, have been a pillar of the Paducah community and have been married for over 42 years. Walton was installed as the Pastor of Christ Temple in Paducah, KY in 2000 and since then has been a spiritual leader and mentor to many. His unwavering commitment to his faith and his community has made a significant impact on the lives of those around him.In addition to his role as a pastor, Walton also founded The Life Community Inc., a faith-based non-profit organization that provides assistance in various areas of life. Through this organization, Walton has helped countless individuals and families in need, providing them with essential resources. His selfless acts of kindness and compassion have touched the hearts of many and have made a positive difference in the lives of those he has helped.Pastor Walton facilitates an ex-offender’s support group", a class designed for ex-offenders and their families. He is a published author of several books including “Under the Shadow II The Full Story”, a co-authored book with his wife Deborah entitled “Married or Roommates” and he wrote “The LifeSaver’s Book” which along with the LifeSaver’s class is designed to assist anyone with life-controlling issues wanting to break free.United Graduate College and Seminary International (UGCSI) was founded in 1982 and is a non-traditional education system. UGCSI is in over 50 nations, and has over 100,000 graduates. Besides awarding Honorary Degrees, they offer various programs for earning non-governmental ministry degrees. United Graduate College and Seminary International is accredited through the Worldwide Accreditation Commission of Christian Educational Institutions (WWAC).This honorary doctorate in Humanities is a well-deserved recognition of Anthony E. Walton's contributions to society. United Graduate College and Seminary International is proud to honor him for his outstanding achievements and his dedication to serving others. This ceremony will not only celebrate Walton's accomplishments but also serve as an inspiration to others to make a positive impact in their communities.

Pastor Anthony E. Walton of Paducah praying at The House of Representatives

