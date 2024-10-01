Karnataka Tourism Shines at Tourism Expo Japan, 2024, (JATA ) Strengthening International Ties

Inauguration of the Karnataka Tourism Pavilion at the hands of His Excellency Mr. R. Madhu Sudan, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Tokyo, Japan Felicitation of His Excellency, Mr. Sebi George, Ambassador on India to Tokyo, Japan & Mr. Kuniharu Ebina, President, JATA Ms. Salma Fahim, Secretary, Tourism, Government of Karnataka Interacted with the Travel Trade B2B interaction between the Karnataka Delegation and Travel Trade of Japan B2B interaction between Karnataka Stakeholder & Travel Trade of Japan

State Showcases Rich Heritage, Nature, and Responsible Tourism, Attracting Japanese Travelers and Travel Trade Partnerships

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism concluded a highly successful participation at the Tourism Expo Japan (JATA), held from 26th to 29th September 2024 at Tokyo Big Sight, marking a significant milestone in promoting the state's tourism potential on an international platform. The Karnataka Pavilion was inaugurated by Mr. R Madhu Sudan, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India to Tokyo, Japan, and was later visited by His Excellency, Mr. Sebi George, Indian Ambassador to Tokyo, Japan along with Mr. Kuniharu Ebina, President of the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), further emphasizing the importance of Karnataka's presence at the expo.The Karnataka Pavilion, which highlighted the state's diverse tourism offerings, from its UNESCO World Heritage Sites to pristine beaches and lush Western Ghats, attracted a substantial number of visitors, including travel trade professionals, media, and potential travelers. The delegation led by Ms. Salma Fahim IAS, Secretary, Tourism, Government of Karnataka, Mr. Janardhan HP – Joint Director, Department of Tourism, Govt. Of Karnataka, Mr. Prashant Shankhinamath, IFS, MD- Jungle Lodges and Resorts, Mr. Shivaputra, PS to the Hon'ble Minister, and key stakeholders engaged in productive B2B meetings and established strategic partnerships with Japanese travel agencies and tour operators.Visitors to the Karnataka Pavilion were captivated by the state’s vibrant culture, art forms, and eco-tourism opportunities, with particular interest in destinations like Hampi, Badami, and the temples of Pattadakal. Additionally, the state’s emerging destinations such as Coorg, Chikmagalur, and the coastal city of Mangalore drew attention for their eco-friendly and adventure tourism potential.Karnataka’s participation at the Tourism Expo, Japan 2024 emphasized the state's commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism. The pavilion highlighted unique experiences, including spiritual tourism, wildlife sanctuaries, and cultural tours. Visitors were especially intrigued by Karnataka’s Buddhist trail, which offers serene retreats and historical insights into Buddhist heritage sites like Sannati and Banavasi.In addition to heritage and nature-based tourism, Karnataka Tourism promoted a wide array of immersive experiences, including trekking, coffee plantation tours, and wellness tourism. The pavilion showcased Karnataka as a year-round destination offering adventure, spirituality, and culture. Visitors also experienced a virtual reality tour of the state’s stunning landscapes and cultural landmarks, further enhancing their connection to Karnataka’s diverse tourism offerings.The Expo provided an excellent opportunity for Karnataka Tourism to deepen its ties with Japan’s travel industry. Several Japanese tour operators expressed interest in collaborating on curated travel packages to Karnataka, focusing on eco-friendly and cultural tourism. The positive reception from Japanese travelers further cements Karnataka’s appeal as a destination that offers a perfect blend of tradition and modernity.Karnataka Tourism’s successful participation at the Tourism Expo, Japan (JATA) 2024 not only boosted the state's visibility in the Japanese market but also paved the way for future collaborations that will help strengthen international tourism.

Discover Karnataka World I Adventure I Heritage I Nature I Karnataka Tourism

