Senate Bill 933 Printer's Number 1912
PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - Adjutant General's designee, who shall serve ex officio. The
following shall apply:
(1) [Twelve] Thirteen of the members shall be appointed
by the Governor from a list of nominations submitted to the
Adjutant General [by the Pennsylvania War Veterans' Council.]
in accordance with the following: THE FOLLOWING SHALL APPLY:
(1) THIRTEEN OF THE MEMBERS SHALL BE APPOINTED BY THE
GOVERNOR FROM A LIST OF NOMINATIONS SUBMITTED TO THE ADJUTANT
GENERAL BY THE PENNSYLVANIA WAR VETERANS' COUNCIL IN
ACCORDANCE WITH THE FOLLOWING:
(i) Ten of the members shall be from a list of
nominations submitted by veterans from the local
community of the veterans' home. APPOINTEES UNDER THIS
SUBPARAGRAPH MUST BE VETERANS.
(ii) Three of the members shall be from a list of
nominations submitted by the current residents of the
veterans' home and shall include a family member of a
current or former resident of the veterans' home.
(2) The Adjutant General shall ensure that each nominee
for appointment on each advisory council under paragraph (1)
is a member of the local community of the veterans' home.
(3) The Speaker of the House of Representatives and the
President pro tempore of the Senate shall each appoint one
member from their respective bodies to serve on each council.
[The remaining member on the advisory council shall be
selected by the residents of the veterans' homes.]
(4) The department shall designate a subject matter
expert to attend each advisory council's meeting to provide
input on the resident care, management, operations and
compliance of facilities and services in each veterans' home.
20230SB0933PN1912 - 2 -
