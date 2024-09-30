Senate Bill 933 Printer's Number 1912

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - Adjutant General's designee, who shall serve ex officio. The

following shall apply:

(1) [Twelve] Thirteen of the members shall be appointed

by the Governor from a list of nominations submitted to the

Adjutant General [by the Pennsylvania War Veterans' Council.]

in accordance with the following: THE FOLLOWING SHALL APPLY:

(1) THIRTEEN OF THE MEMBERS SHALL BE APPOINTED BY THE

GOVERNOR FROM A LIST OF NOMINATIONS SUBMITTED TO THE ADJUTANT

GENERAL BY THE PENNSYLVANIA WAR VETERANS' COUNCIL IN

ACCORDANCE WITH THE FOLLOWING:

(i) Ten of the members shall be from a list of

nominations submitted by veterans from the local

community of the veterans' home. APPOINTEES UNDER THIS

SUBPARAGRAPH MUST BE VETERANS.

(ii) Three of the members shall be from a list of

nominations submitted by the current residents of the

veterans' home and shall include a family member of a

current or former resident of the veterans' home.

(2) The Adjutant General shall ensure that each nominee

for appointment on each advisory council under paragraph (1)

is a member of the local community of the veterans' home.

(3) The Speaker of the House of Representatives and the

President pro tempore of the Senate shall each appoint one

member from their respective bodies to serve on each council.

[The remaining member on the advisory council shall be

selected by the residents of the veterans' homes.]

(4) The department shall designate a subject matter

expert to attend each advisory council's meeting to provide

input on the resident care, management, operations and

compliance of facilities and services in each veterans' home.

20230SB0933PN1912 - 2 -

<--

<--

<--

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30