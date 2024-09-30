Senate Bill 1176 Printer's Number 1911
PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1549
PRINTER'S NO. 1911
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1176
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, KEARNEY, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL AND BROOKS,
APRIL 22, 2024
SENATOR ARGALL, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act "An act relating to the public school system, including
certain provisions applicable as well to private and
parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto," in duties and powers of
boards of school directors, providing for admission fees for
school-sponsored activities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 511.1. Admission Fees for School-Sponsored
Activities.--(a) When a fee is charged for admission to a
school-sponsored activity, United States currency shall be
accepted as a form of payment for admission on the date of the
activity.
(b) Nothing in this section shall be construed to prohibit a
school-sponsored activity from accepting alternative payment
methods in addition to United States currency for admission to
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.