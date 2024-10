Senate Bill 531 Printer's Number 1913

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - ELECT A CHAIRPERSON AND VICE CHAIRPERSON AT THE FIRST

MEETING COMMENCING NO LATER THAN MARCH 31, 2025. THE

DEPARTMENT SHALL DESIGNATE AN EXECUTIVE SECRETARY TO THE

VETERANS' TRUST FUND BOARD.

(VII) MEMBERS OF THE VETERANS' TRUST FUND BOARD

SHALL RECEIVE NO COMPENSATION FOR THEIR SERVICES BUT

SHALL RECEIVE REIMBURSEMENT FOR THEIR NECESSARY AND

PROPER EXPENSES INCURRED IN EXECUTING THEIR DUTIES AS

MEMBERS OF THE VETERANS' TRUST FUND BOARD.

(VIII) THE VETERANS' TRUST FUND BOARD SHALL MEET

UPON THE CALL OF THE CHAIRPERSON OR THE DEPUTY ADJUTANT

GENERAL OF VETERANS' AFFAIRS. SIX MEMBERS OF THE

VETERANS' TRUST FUND BOARD SHALL CONSTITUTE A QUORUM.

(IX) VOTING MEMBERS OF THE VETERANS' TRUST FUND

BOARD MAY NOT BE CURRENT EMPLOYEES OF THE DEPARTMENT.

(X) IF A MEMBER OF THE VETERANS' TRUST FUND BOARD

HAS AN INTEREST IN AN ORGANIZATION APPLYING FOR A GRANT

FROM THE VETERANS' TRUST FUND, THE MEMBER SHALL REFRAIN

FROM FURTHER DISCUSSION WITH THE APPLICANT AND MAY NOT

MAKE A RECOMMENDATION REGARDING THE APPROVAL OR

DISAPPROVAL OF THE APPLICATION. IF A MEMBER OF THE

VETERANS' TRUST FUND BOARD HAS A CONFLICT OF INTEREST

WITH AN ORGANIZATION APPLYING FOR A GRANT FROM THE

VETERANS' TRUST FUND, THE MEMBER SHALL RECUSE ONESELF.

* * *

(G) AUDIT.--BY JULY 31, 2026, AND EVERY TWO YEARS

THEREAFTER, THE DEPARTMENT SHALL SUBMIT A PERFORMANCE AUDIT TO

THE CHAIRPERSON AND MINORITY CHAIRPERSON OF THE VETERANS AFFAIRS

AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS COMMITTEE OF THE SENATE AND THE

CHAIRPERSON AND MINORITY CHAIRPERSON OF THE VETERANS AFFAIRS AND

20230SB0531PN1913 - 6 -

