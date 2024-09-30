Senate Bill 1241 Printer's Number 1914

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1688, 1716

PRINTER'S NO. 1914

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1241

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, ROTHMAN AND DUSH, JUNE 5, 2024

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON INSURANCE, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.789, No.285), entitled "An

act, relating to insurance; establishing an insurance

department; and amending, revising, and consolidating the law

relating to the licensing, qualification, regulation,

examination, suspension, and dissolution of insurance

companies, Lloyds associations, reciprocal and inter-

insurance exchanges, and certain societies and orders, the

examination and regulation of fire insurance rating bureaus,

and the licensing and regulation of insurance agents and

brokers; the service of legal process upon foreign insurance

companies, associations or exchanges; providing penalties,

and repealing existing laws," in insurance producers, further

providing for definitions, for powers and duties of

department, for license prerequisites and for licensing., FOR

LICENSING AND FOR LICENSE RENEWALS.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "candidate" in section 601-A of

the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.789, No.285), known as The

Insurance Department Act of 1921, is amended to read:

Section 601-A. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

