Senate Bill 1241 Printer's Number 1914
PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1688, 1716
PRINTER'S NO. 1914
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1241
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, ROTHMAN AND DUSH, JUNE 5, 2024
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON INSURANCE, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.789, No.285), entitled "An
act, relating to insurance; establishing an insurance
department; and amending, revising, and consolidating the law
relating to the licensing, qualification, regulation,
examination, suspension, and dissolution of insurance
companies, Lloyds associations, reciprocal and inter-
insurance exchanges, and certain societies and orders, the
examination and regulation of fire insurance rating bureaus,
and the licensing and regulation of insurance agents and
brokers; the service of legal process upon foreign insurance
companies, associations or exchanges; providing penalties,
and repealing existing laws," in insurance producers, further
providing for definitions, for powers and duties of
department, for license prerequisites and for licensing., FOR
LICENSING AND FOR LICENSE RENEWALS.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "candidate" in section 601-A of
the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.789, No.285), known as The
Insurance Department Act of 1921, is amended to read:
Section 601-A. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
