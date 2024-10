Senate Bill 1147 Printer's Number 1915

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1527, 1682

PRINTER'S NO. 1915

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1147

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, DiSANTO, KEARNEY,

BREWSTER, BAKER, VOGEL, COSTA, STEFANO, ROTHMAN, FLYNN,

FARRY, ARGALL, MILLER AND BROOKS, APRIL 22, 2024

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON TRANSPORTATION, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, IN RULES OF THE ROAD IN GENERAL, FURTHER PROVIDING

FOR PROHIBITING USE OF HEARING IMPAIRMENT DEVICES AND FOR

ADDITIONAL PARKING REGULATIONS; in inspection of vehicles,

further providing for inspection of motorcycles.; AND, IN

MOTORCYCLES, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR MOTORCYCLE SAFETY

EDUCATION PROGRAM.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4708 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

SECTION 1. SECTION 3314(B) OF TITLE 75 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA

CONSOLIDATED STATUTES IS AMENDED TO READ:

§ 3314. PROHIBITING USE OF HEARING IMPAIRMENT DEVICES.

* * *

(B) EXCEPTION.--THIS SECTION DOES NOT PROHIBIT THE USE OF

HEARING AIDS OR OTHER DEVICES FOR IMPROVING THE HEARING OF THE

DRIVER, NOR DOES IT PROHIBIT THE USE OF A HEADSET IN CONJUNCTION

WITH A CELLULAR TELEPHONE THAT ONLY PROVIDES SOUND THROUGH ONE

