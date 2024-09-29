The Archives of the Republic of Slovenia completed the first stage of its move to new location

SLOVENIA, September 29 - Between September 2 and 27, 2024, the Archives of the Republic of Slovenia completed the first stage of its move to its new location at Poljanska Road 40. Archival records, which were temporarily unavailable during the relocation, are once again accessible to visitors in our reading room at Zvezdarska Street 1. The reading room will during the relocation continue to operate according to the summer schedule, i. e. Monday to Friday from 8 am to 2 pm.

