Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,022 in the last 365 days.

The Archives of the Republic of Slovenia completed the first stage of its move to new location

SLOVENIA, September 29 - Between September 2 and 27, 2024, the Archives of the Republic of Slovenia completed the first stage of its move to its new location at Poljanska Road 40. Archival records, which were temporarily unavailable during the relocation, are once again accessible to visitors in our reading room at Zvezdarska Street 1. The reading room will during the relocation continue to operate according to the summer schedule, i. e. Monday to Friday from 8 am to 2 pm.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Archives of the Republic of Slovenia completed the first stage of its move to new location

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more