Lane Closures on Interstate 70 Westbound, Wheeling, to Begin Monday, September 30, 2024

Page Content A portion of Interstate 70 westbound, will have a right lane closure, at the Wheeling Tunnel, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Monday, September 30, 2024, tunnel maintenance. On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, the left lane will be closed for tunnel maintenance. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Alternate Routes: Use US 40 westbound or US 40 to Interstate 70.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

