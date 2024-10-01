Construction Management Associates to Host Virtual Event on October 19 for Innovation in Saudi Vision 2030

About

Construction Management Associates delivers high performance management for construction projects. Executives and project leaders partner with us to maximize speed and efficiency from pre-design to post-construction. We implement best-in-class practices across project management, design management, contract management, claims management and forensics services. We have supported leading developers and contractors in 7 countries in the Middle East and the Gulf, on over 100 projects for Public Investment Fund, SaudiVision2030, NEOM, Red Sea Global, Riyadh Metro, General Authority of Civil Aviation, Royal Saudi Air Force, Shangri-La, Expo 2020 Dubai, Etihad Towers, The Pearl Island, Majid Al Futtaim and countless others. We are dedicated to bringing our clients and partners a relentless spirit of innovation to modernize construction – one of the world’s oldest industries.

https://www.cmajo.com