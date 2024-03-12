Submit Release
Construction Management Associates introduces “Forensics” crisis services for Saudi Arabia giga projects

Introducing Forensics

Contractual, technical and cost consulting services for construction contractors and project owners experiencing crisis on Saudi Arabia giga projects.

As construction of giga projects in Saudi Arabia is skyrocketing, along with the inevitable cost overruns and delays, clients need deep expertise from their service providers in crisis situations.”
— Isam Saad Sahawneh, Founder, President & CEO
AMMAN, JORDAN, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Construction Management Associates introduced its Forensics consulting services for Saudi Arabia construction contractors, project owners and developers to get contractual, technical and cost consulting for giga projects in crisis, and put their projects back on track.

“We are thrilled to introduce Forensics, which is an innovative trilogy of deep construction, management and contracts know-how, packaged as consulting services for leadership teams who need extra support when things start to go wrong on giga projects in Saudi Arabia, as they always do,” said Isam Saad Sahawneh, Founder, President & CEO of Construction Management Associates.

“Most construction consulting services lack technical, contractual and financial depth,” Sahawneh continued. “As construction of giga projects in Saudi Arabia is skyrocketing, along with the inevitable cost overruns and delays, clients need deep expertise from their service providers in crisis situations, so it was naturally the right time to introduce Forensics to address these problems.”

Forensics offers six crisis consulting services to construction executive teams, project teams and legal teams:

● Conditions of contract analysis: Tender phase analysis of the conditions of contract to identify onerous clauses, contradictions, duplications, and recommendations for reasonable interpretation, in addition to identification of important obligations that have been improperly allocated under various clauses.

● Measurement disputes: Interpretation of a contract and analysis of the rules of measurement and errors in the bill of quantities that have given rise to the dispute, and provision of an accurate estimate of the cost involved.

● Construction methods: Preparation of method statements for buildings and civil engineering, with narratives and drawings for activities including site mobilization, building excavation and shoring, formwork systems, precast concrete construction, earthmoving and bridge construction.

● Engineering delay analysis: Forensic delay analysis to detect piece-meal approvals by the Engineer and to determine whether the Engineer can be held responsible for delays to the project.

● Specifications interpretation: Review of the specifications to ensure that they are written in the imperative mood, not the indicative or subjunctive mood, and that the project specifications are free of non-measurable standards through escape clauses.

● Cost to completion: Interrogation of the project’s cost estimate and establishment of the target budget, including any contingencies, to serve as a reference throughout the project, and end-of-contract forecasts, as well as reconciliation of the final income statement between the project manager and the project accountant.

About Construction Management Associates

Construction Management Associates (CMA) pioneered construction management and design review and management on iconic projects in Jordan and neighboring countries over the past 25 years. Today, it partners with the largest contractors, project owners and developers in 7 countries across the MENA region. CMA has completed over 100 projects worth over $20 billion and saved contractors, project owners and developers over $900 million and decades of delays. CMA’s projects include iconic airports, bridges, power plants, dams, roads, factories, hospitals, high-rise towers, residential cities, metros, hotels, resorts, malls, universities and cultural centers.

Saad I. Sahawneh
Construction Management Associates
press@cmajo.com

