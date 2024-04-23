Construction Management Associates tackles design management problems with new service for design-build contractors

About

Construction Management Associates (CMA) pioneered construction management and design review and management on iconic projects in Jordan and neighboring countries over the past 25 years. Today, it partners with the largest contractors, project owners and developers in 7 countries across the MENA region, and has completed over 100 projects worth over $20 billion and saved contractors, project owners and developers over $900 million and decades of delays. CMA’s projects include iconic airports, bridges, power plants, dams, roads, factories, hospitals, high-rise towers, residential cities, metros, hotels, resorts, malls, universities and cultural centers. While most construction consultants have general management experience, CMA sets itself apart with a trilogy of deep construction, management and contracts experience, which is essential when things start going wrong, as they always do. The company is headquartered in Amman, Jordan.

https://www.cmajo.com