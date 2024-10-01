Update on ESSER III Funds

September 30, 2024

The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has diligently invested federal pandemic recovery funds over the past four years, continuously emphasizing our expectation to spend all ESSER III funds as with previous rounds.

As of September 30, 2024, 100 percent of ESSER III funds are allocated and obligated — under contract or otherwise legally committed to spend — from the total $1.757 billion award, in line with federal requirements.

Late liquidation requests enable states and LEAs to continue to pay for obligations through January 2026.

An estimated $234.2 million in ESSER III funds will be spent by December 31, 2024 with the remaining $206.8 million to be spent by January 2026 through late liquidation requests. To date, 20 of 24 local school systems and the SEED School have requested late liquidation.

Maryland spent 99 percent of ESSER I funds and 99.74 percent of ESSER II funds. One hundred percent of ESSER II funds were allocated. One local school system requested late liquidation of ESSER II funds for a capital project. By January 2025, the ESSER II funds will be completely spent.

