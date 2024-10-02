Marco Rio To Debut Nicolas Of Palm Beach Fashion Line In Conjunction With Worldwide Major Record Label Distribution Deal

Marco Rio, Singer/Songwriter/Surfer/Designer Marco Rio Fragrance

Marco is an amazing young talent in so many different areas! While women around the world are watching him, men and women will also be wearing his clothing, fragrances, and accessories.” — Lisa Pamintuan, President Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazilian surfer, singer, and designer Marco Rio is making a splash in the fashion world with his upcoming collaboration with the luxury brand Nicolas of Palm Beach. Known for his electrifying Reggaeton and Miami surf sound, Marco showcases his exceptional versatility by also delivering romantic ballads that resonate with audiences everywhere.

The eagerly anticipated Marco Rio line is set for a soft launch in 2025, promising a unique blend of style and artistry. “Marco is an amazing young talent in so many different areas!” says Lisa Pamintuan, President of Nicolas of Palm Beach. “While women around the world are watching him, men and women will also be wearing his clothing, fragrances, and accessories.”

Marco embraces his musical prowess, seamlessly transitioning between acoustic, contemporary, and classic genres. As an extraordinary writer and singer, he captivates listeners with heartfelt lyrics and melodies that speak to the soul. His collaboration will feature cutting-edge techniques from Intellectual Property International Holdings, Inc., Worldipi.com, ensuring that his artistic vision is brought to life in every piece.

With the Marco Rio line, fashion enthusiasts can look forward to a collection that not only embodies luxury but also reflects Marco’s dynamic spirit and creativity. Alongside the brands of Nicolas of Palm Beach and Real Boxer, the Marco Rio line is poised to redefine luxury fashion in 2025.

Get ready to experience the essence of the surf, the rhythm of the sound, and the elegance of luxury with Marco Rio’s remarkable collection!

***************************

About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies. He has developed consumer products including those for Bristol-Myers/Squibb, AMF, Sun Chemical, Symrise, Sony, Remington, Hasbro and Mattel, and hundreds of products in medical equipment including UVC LEDs in ventilation systems for killing disease-causing organisms and surgical instruments for instant diagnosis. In his career Spector has also been president of a record label, an executive producer of a Broadway show, an author and advisor to many top leaders in industries and governments throughout the world.

MARCO RIO SINGS SENORITA FROM MIAMI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.