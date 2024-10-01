MPD Arrests Suspect in Two Southeast Robberies
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect tied to two robberies in Southeast.
On Thursday, September 26, 2024, at approximately 12:25pm the suspect approached a victim walking towards the bus stop in the 2400 block of L’Enfant Square Southeast. The suspect threatened the victim with a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect snatched the victim’s bag and fled in a black sedan. CCN: 24149091
On Friday, September 27, 2024, at approximately 10:15am the suspect approached the victim as she was parking her car in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Ave Southeast. The suspect threatened the victim with a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in a black sedan. CCN: 24149604
A short time later, officers located the suspect and placed him under arrest. Property from the robbery was also recovered from the suspect at the time of the arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 30-year-old Donovan Adams of no fixed address was charged with two counts of Robbery and Possession of a BB Gun.
###
