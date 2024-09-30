Daily Session Report for Monday, September 30, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
September 30, 2024
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 3:10 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Venkat.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Frank W. Yandrisevits.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· An annual report as required by the Radiation Protection Act, from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, regarding the Bureau of Radiation Protection’s Environmental Radiation In Pennsylvania 2022 Annual Report
· An annual report as required by the Solicitation of Funds for Charitable Purposes Act, from the Pennsylvania Department of State, regarding the 2024 Annual Charities Report
· An annual report as required by the Pa One Call Law, from the Pennsylvania One Call System, regarding the 2023 Annual Report of the Pennsylvania One Call System
The Chair is in receipt of a report of the Committee on Committees and has made appointments for the following:
Jeanne McNeill is elected to the Children & Youth Committee and appointed Chair
Jeanne McNeill resigns the Finance Committee
Keith Harris is elected to the Finance Committee
Jeanne McNeill resigns the Game and Fisheries Committee
Keither Harris is elected to the Game and Fisheries Committee
Jeanne McNeill resigns the Labor Committee
Josh Siegel is elected to the Labor Committee
Jeanne McNeill resigns the Transportation Committee
Dave Madsen is elected to the Transportation Committee
Perry Warren is elected to the Human Services Committee and appointed Chair
Perry Warren resigns the Commerce Committee
Andre Carroll is elected to the Commerce Committee
Perry Warren resigns the Judiciary Committee
Andre Carrol is elected to the Judiciary Committee
Perry Warren resigns the Transportation Committee
David Delloso is elected to the Transportation Committee
Dave Madsen resigns the Human Services Committee
Keith Harris is elected to the Human Services Committee
Dave Madsen resigns the Gaming Oversight Committee
Andre Carroll is elected to the Gaming Oversight Committee
Josh Siegel resigns the State Government Committee
Keith Harris is elected to the State Government Committee
David Delloso resigns the Finance Committee
Justin Fleming is elected to the Finance Committee
Justin Fleming resigns the Aging and Older Adult Services Committee
Andre Carroll is elected to the Aging and Older Adult Services Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Carol Hill-Evans
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bill
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 2328
Bills Referred
HR 538 Health
HR 539 Game And Fisheries
HR 540 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 541 State Government
HR 542 State Government
HR 543 Health
HR 544 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 545 Aging And Older Adult Services
HR 546 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35
HR 547 State Government
HB 2593 Health
HB 2596 Judiciary
HB 2597 Health
HB 2598 Judiciary
HB 2594 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 2599 Education
HB 2600 Judiciary
HB 2601 State Government
HB 2602 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2603 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 2604 Health
HB 2605 Education
HB 2606 Health
HB 2607 Appropriations
HB 2608 Game And Fisheries
HB 2609 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
Bills Recommitted
HB 2294
HB 2295
HB 2450
Bills ReReferred
HB 2476 From Education to Finance
SB 1242 From Education to Professional Licensure
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 528 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HR 358 From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Committed
HR 372 From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Committed
HR 511 From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Committed
HR 527 From Education as Committed
HR 533 From Education as Committed
HR 519 From Human Services as Committed
HR 525 From Human Services as Committed
HR 491 From Tourism, Economic and Recreational Development as Committed
HR 493 From Tourism, Economic and Recreational Development as Committed
HR 494 From Tourism, Economic and Recreational Development as Committed
HR 502 From Tourism, Economic and Recreational Development as Committed
HR 510 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 518 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 520 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 532 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 2561 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 116 From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Amended
HB 1077 From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Committed
HB 1578 From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Amended
HB 2189 From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Committed
HB 2557 From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Amended
HB 2599 From Education as Committed
HB 2562 From Insurance as Committed
HB 2563 From Insurance as Committed
HB 2564 From Insurance as Committed
HB 1150 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1769 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 2018 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 2548 From Labor and Industry as Amended
HB 2566 From Labor and Industry as Amended
HB 1379 From Local Government as Committed
HB 1759 From Local Government as Amended
HB 2240 From Local Government as Committed
HB 2449 From Local Government as Committed
HB 2458 From Local Government as Committed
HB 2497 From Local Government as Committed
HB 2328 From Rules as Committed
HB 2582 From Transportation as Committed
HB 2417 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
HB 2452 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
SB 801 From Education as Committed
SB 867 From Local Government as Committed
SB 982 From Local Government as Committed
SB 1132 From Local Government as Committed
SB 1133 From Local Government as Committed
SB 1134 From Local Government as Committed
SB 1147 From Transportation as Amended
SB 531 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
SB 933 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
SB 973 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 961
HB 1077
HB 1379
HB 1769
HB 2189
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2024 as "Suicide Prevention Awareness Month" and September 10, 2024, as "World Suicide Prevention Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
|
A Resolution designating the month of September 2024 as "Emergency Preparedness Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2024 as "Hunger Action Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
