Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,998 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Monday, September 30, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 30, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:10 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Venkat.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Frank W. Yandrisevits.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

 

·         An annual report as required by the Radiation Protection Act, from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, regarding the Bureau of Radiation Protection’s Environmental Radiation In Pennsylvania 2022 Annual Report

 

·         An annual report as required by the Solicitation of Funds for Charitable Purposes Act, from the Pennsylvania Department of State, regarding the 2024 Annual Charities Report

 

·         An annual report as required by the Pa One Call Law, from the Pennsylvania One Call System, regarding the 2023 Annual Report of the Pennsylvania One Call System

 

The Chair is in receipt of a report of the Committee on Committees and has made appointments for the following:

 

Jeanne McNeill is elected to the Children & Youth Committee and appointed Chair

Jeanne McNeill resigns the Finance Committee

Keith Harris is elected to the Finance Committee

Jeanne McNeill resigns the Game and Fisheries Committee

Keither Harris is elected to the Game and Fisheries Committee

Jeanne McNeill resigns the Labor Committee

Josh Siegel is elected to the Labor Committee

Jeanne McNeill resigns the Transportation Committee

Dave Madsen is elected to the Transportation Committee

Perry Warren is elected to the Human Services Committee and appointed Chair

Perry Warren resigns the Commerce Committee

Andre Carroll is elected to the Commerce Committee

Perry Warren resigns the Judiciary Committee

Andre Carrol is elected to the Judiciary Committee

Perry Warren resigns the Transportation Committee

David Delloso is elected to the Transportation Committee

Dave Madsen resigns the Human Services Committee

Keith Harris is elected to the Human Services Committee

Dave Madsen resigns the Gaming Oversight Committee

Andre Carroll is elected to the Gaming Oversight Committee

Josh Siegel resigns the State Government Committee

Keith Harris is elected to the State Government Committee

David Delloso resigns the Finance Committee

Justin Fleming is elected to the Finance Committee

Justin Fleming resigns the Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

Andre Carroll is elected to the Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

 

Respectfully submitted,

Carol Hill-Evans

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bill

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 2328

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 538     Health

HR 539     Game And Fisheries

HR 540     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 541     State Government

HR 542     State Government

HR 543     Health

HR 544     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 545     Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 546     To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 547     State Government

                   

HB 2593   Health

HB 2596   Judiciary

HB 2597   Health

HB 2598   Judiciary

HB 2594   Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2599   Education

HB 2600   Judiciary

HB 2601   State Government

HB 2602   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2603   Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2604   Health

HB 2605   Education

HB 2606   Health

HB 2607   Appropriations

HB 2608   Game And Fisheries

HB 2609   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 2294

HB 2295

HB 2450

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 2476      From Education to Finance

 

SB 1242       From Education to Professional Licensure

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 528        From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HR 358        From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Committed

HR 372        From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Committed

HR 511        From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Committed

HR 527        From Education as Committed

HR 533        From Education as Committed

HR 519        From Human Services as Committed

HR 525        From Human Services as Committed

HR 491        From Tourism, Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 493        From Tourism, Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 494        From Tourism, Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 502        From Tourism, Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 510        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 518        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 520        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 532        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

HB 2561      From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 116        From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Amended

HB 1077      From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Committed

HB 1578      From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Amended

HB 2189      From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Committed

HB 2557      From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Amended

HB 2599      From Education as Committed

HB 2562      From Insurance as Committed

HB 2563      From Insurance as Committed

HB 2564      From Insurance as Committed

HB 1150      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1769      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2018      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2548      From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 2566      From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 1379      From Local Government as Committed

HB 1759      From Local Government as Amended

HB 2240      From Local Government as Committed

HB 2449      From Local Government as Committed

HB 2458      From Local Government as Committed

HB 2497      From Local Government as Committed

HB 2328      From Rules as Committed

HB 2582      From Transportation as Committed

HB 2417      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 2452      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

 

SB 801         From Education as Committed

SB 867         From Local Government as Committed

SB 982         From Local Government as Committed

SB 1132       From Local Government as Committed

SB 1133       From Local Government as Committed

SB 1134       From Local Government as Committed

SB 1147       From Transportation as Amended

SB 531         From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

SB 933         From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

SB 973         From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 961

HB 1077

HB 1379

HB 1769

HB 2189

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 519

A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2024 as "Suicide Prevention Awareness Month" and September 10, 2024, as "World Suicide Prevention Day" in Pennsylvania.

201-1 

HR 520

A Resolution designating the month of September 2024 as "Emergency Preparedness Month" in Pennsylvania.

201-1 

HR 528

A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2024 as "Hunger Action Month" in Pennsylvania.

201-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, October 1, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Monday, September 30, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more