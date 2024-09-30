Daily Session Report for Monday, September 30, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 30, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:10 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Venkat.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Frank W. Yandrisevits.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· An annual report as required by the Radiation Protection Act, from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, regarding the Bureau of Radiation Protection’s Environmental Radiation In Pennsylvania 2022 Annual Report

· An annual report as required by the Solicitation of Funds for Charitable Purposes Act, from the Pennsylvania Department of State, regarding the 2024 Annual Charities Report

· An annual report as required by the Pa One Call Law, from the Pennsylvania One Call System, regarding the 2023 Annual Report of the Pennsylvania One Call System

The Chair is in receipt of a report of the Committee on Committees and has made appointments for the following:

Jeanne McNeill is elected to the Children & Youth Committee and appointed Chair

Jeanne McNeill resigns the Finance Committee

Keith Harris is elected to the Finance Committee

Jeanne McNeill resigns the Game and Fisheries Committee

Keither Harris is elected to the Game and Fisheries Committee

Jeanne McNeill resigns the Labor Committee

Josh Siegel is elected to the Labor Committee

Jeanne McNeill resigns the Transportation Committee

Dave Madsen is elected to the Transportation Committee

Perry Warren is elected to the Human Services Committee and appointed Chair

Perry Warren resigns the Commerce Committee

Andre Carroll is elected to the Commerce Committee

Perry Warren resigns the Judiciary Committee

Andre Carrol is elected to the Judiciary Committee

Perry Warren resigns the Transportation Committee

David Delloso is elected to the Transportation Committee

Dave Madsen resigns the Human Services Committee

Keith Harris is elected to the Human Services Committee

Dave Madsen resigns the Gaming Oversight Committee

Andre Carroll is elected to the Gaming Oversight Committee

Josh Siegel resigns the State Government Committee

Keith Harris is elected to the State Government Committee

David Delloso resigns the Finance Committee

Justin Fleming is elected to the Finance Committee

Justin Fleming resigns the Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

Andre Carroll is elected to the Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Carol Hill-Evans

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bill

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 2328

Bills Referred

HR 538 Health

HR 539 Game And Fisheries

HR 540 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 541 State Government

HR 542 State Government

HR 543 Health

HR 544 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 545 Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 546 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 547 State Government

HB 2593 Health

HB 2596 Judiciary

HB 2597 Health

HB 2598 Judiciary

HB 2594 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2599 Education

HB 2600 Judiciary

HB 2601 State Government

HB 2602 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2603 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2604 Health

HB 2605 Education

HB 2606 Health

HB 2607 Appropriations

HB 2608 Game And Fisheries

HB 2609 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

Bills Recommitted

HB 2294

HB 2295

HB 2450

Bills ReReferred

HB 2476 From Education to Finance

SB 1242 From Education to Professional Licensure

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 528 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HR 358 From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Committed

HR 372 From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Committed

HR 511 From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Committed

HR 527 From Education as Committed

HR 533 From Education as Committed

HR 519 From Human Services as Committed

HR 525 From Human Services as Committed

HR 491 From Tourism, Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 493 From Tourism, Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 494 From Tourism, Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 502 From Tourism, Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 510 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 518 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 520 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 532 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 2561 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 116 From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Amended

HB 1077 From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Committed

HB 1578 From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Amended

HB 2189 From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Committed

HB 2557 From Consumer, Protection, Technology and Utilies as Amended

HB 2599 From Education as Committed

HB 2562 From Insurance as Committed

HB 2563 From Insurance as Committed

HB 2564 From Insurance as Committed

HB 1150 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1769 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2018 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2548 From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 2566 From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 1379 From Local Government as Committed

HB 1759 From Local Government as Amended

HB 2240 From Local Government as Committed

HB 2449 From Local Government as Committed

HB 2458 From Local Government as Committed

HB 2497 From Local Government as Committed

HB 2328 From Rules as Committed

HB 2582 From Transportation as Committed

HB 2417 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 2452 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

SB 801 From Education as Committed

SB 867 From Local Government as Committed

SB 982 From Local Government as Committed

SB 1132 From Local Government as Committed

SB 1133 From Local Government as Committed

SB 1134 From Local Government as Committed

SB 1147 From Transportation as Amended

SB 531 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

SB 933 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

SB 973 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 961

HB 1077

HB 1379

HB 1769

HB 2189

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 519 A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2024 as "Suicide Prevention Awareness Month" and September 10, 2024, as "World Suicide Prevention Day" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 520 A Resolution designating the month of September 2024 as "Emergency Preparedness Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 528 A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2024 as "Hunger Action Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.