MPD Investigating a Homicide After the Death of a Man in a 2005 Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating a homicide after the death of a man in a 2005 Southeast shooting.

On Monday, July 18, 2005, at approximately 4:40 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 100 block of Wayne Place, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Maryland determined the cause of death to be complications from gunshot injuries and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Rodney Dixon, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 05094764

