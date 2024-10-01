Gabriel Donnelly of Wasilla Sentenced to 53 Years for Multiple Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

September 30, 2024

(Palmer, AK) â€“ Today, Superior Court Judge Pro Tem Joel H. Bolger sentenced Gabriel Donnelly to a composite 58 years in jail with five years suspended for a 53-year total term of active imprisonment, 15 years of supervised probation, and sex offender registration and treatment.

On May 6, 2024, after a six-day jury trial, a Palmer jury convicted Donnelly, 41, of multiple counts of First- and Second-Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor and First-Degree Harassment.

Donnelly sexually abused a young child from 2019-2020. The case was investigated by Alaska State Trooper Investigator Sherry Ferno with the Child Abuse Investigation Unit.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney, Melissa Wininger-Howard at 907-761-5648 or Melissa.Howard@Alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.