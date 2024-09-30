FEMA Specialists in Florida Communities After Hurricane Helene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews are in Florida neighborhoods helping people apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Helene.

DSA specialist wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges. They go door to door in affected neighborhoods to help people apply for federal assistance, check the status of an application, identify potential needs and make connections with organizations that can provide resources. DSA crews never ask for, or accept, money.

How to Apply

Homeowners and renters in Charlotte, Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Taylor and Wakulla counties can apply in several ways: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App, or call 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

If you applied to FEMA after Hurricane Debby and have additional damage from Hurricane Helene, you will need to apply separately for Helene and provide the dates of your most recent damage.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.