FEMA Funding Opportunity to Help Communities Reduce Flood Risk and Save Lives

WASHINGTON -- On April 30, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced $1.1 billion in new funding opportunities for states, territories and Tribal Nations to make their communities safer from flooding.

Under the leadership of Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, FEMA is working to manage its various grant programs more efficiently. The two funding opportunities will enable states to protect their communities from the devastating impact of floods, which are the most common and costly type of natural disaster. At the same time, they will limit future National Flood Insurance Program expenses. Originally published in 2025, these funding opportunities—Fiscal Year 2024 funding opportunities for Flood Mitigation Assistance and Swift Current—were revised to incorporate recent federal guidance, meet administration priorities and more wisely use taxpayer dollars.

“Secretary Mullin is keeping his promise to reform emergency management and return critical decisions to a more localized level,” said Senior Official Performing the Duties of the FEMA Administrator, Karen S. Evans. “Nobody understands their own unique flood risk better than individual communities. These two critical FEMA funding opportunities will empower communities to make life-saving investments for their future while lowering future taxpayer costs.”

FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance program funds community-led projects to reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to structures and buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program. Also, as a part of Flood Mitigation Assistance, in 2022 FEMA implemented its Swift Current grant opportunities which are made available after presidentially declared flood disasters to expedite the delivery of mitigation awards.

Funding for these opportunities comes from the National Flood Insurance Fund and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Both grants prioritize projects that reduce future disaster recovery costs and enhance community resilience. State, local, tribal and territorial governments are reimbursed for the completion of flood mitigation activities and projects, with a federal cost share of 75-100%.

Comprehensive information regarding both grant programs, eligibility criteria, application deadlines, and other essential details is available online at Grants.gov.