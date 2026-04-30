FEMA Announces Implementation of Immediate Needs Funding as Disaster Relief Fund Continues to Deplete

WASHINGTON -- In an unprecedented action, FEMA is forced to implement Immediate Needs Funding (INF) during a lapse in appropriations. Due to Democrats in Congress refusing to fund the Department of Homeland Security, FEMA has not received funding for more than 70 days since appropriations expired on February 14, 2026. If the full DHS appropriation was passed, the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF)—FEMA’s primary source of funding for responding to and supporting recovery from Presidentially declared disasters—would already be replenished through the standard process.

The agency has continued to provide disaster relief funding as responsibly as possible, forecasting that the agency would eventually be funded. At the beginning of the shutdown, the DRF was at approximately $9.8 billion; now, over two months later, FEMA has entered the danger zone, with the fund dipping below the $3 billion threshold and triggering Immediate Needs Funding.

Now, the DRF is drastically depleted. FEMA’s mission extends beyond the DRF, and its ability to respond, recover, prepare and mitigate relies on a fully funded agency and department.

“Democrats are endangering national security by playing political games with the Department’s budget,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Communities across the country rely on FEMA in times of great need. While FEMA will continue lifesaving and life-sustaining support, recovery efforts may be delayed until funding is restored. Americans deserve better. Funding for DHS must be replenished as soon as possible."

While operating under Immediate Needs Funding, FEMA can only prioritize lifesaving, life-sustaining and critical ongoing disaster obligations. FEMA’s top priorities are meeting disaster survivors’ immediate needs and ensuring states, local governments, tribes and territories have the necessary lifesaving and life-sustaining resources to respond to disasters. Under INF, FEMA will delay or pause all other non-urgent recovery obligations until sufficient funding is restored.

Lifesaving and life-sustaining funding includes: Individual Assistance payments directly to survivors for critical needs and housing. Public Assistance supporting ongoing lifesaving and life-sustaining activities. Mission assignments and contracting necessary for ongoing response activities. Fire Management Assistance grants. Critically needed state management costs. Joint Field Office (JFO) and recovery office operations, including salaries of Stafford Act employees. Some non-congregate sheltering (being reviewed on a case-by-case basis).

Lifesaving and life-sustaining funding does not include: Reimbursement for disaster activity that has already been completed. Public Assistance (Categories A and B) work already completed and not supporting ongoing lifesaving and life- sustaining activities. Public Assistance Categories C-G. Hazard Mitigation grants, including the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program. State management Category Z where funds are not currently needed.

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Without additional appropriations, FEMA’s ability to support ongoing disaster response and recovery operations will remain severely constrained.