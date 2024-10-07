Advanced Air, LLC Acquires Charter Subsidiary from Desert Jet Holdings, Expands Charter and Aircraft Management Services

Advanced Air Logo

HAWTHORNE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Air, LLC, a leading provider of aviation services, proudly announces the acquisition of the aircraft charter subsidiary from Desert Jet Holdings. This strategic acquisition positions Advanced Air as a significant player in the aircraft management and charter market.Advanced Air’s service portfolio includes scheduled air services to over 10 cities throughout the Southwestern United States, a global aircraft charter product, and Jet Center Los Angeles, a full service fixed-base operator (FBO) at Hawthorne Municipal Airport (KHHR). The FBO includes over 200,000 square feet of hangar space, with an additional 110,000 square feet scheduled to break ground in the first quarter of 2025. The company now operates a fleet of over 20 aircraft, ranging from the versatile Pilatus PC-12 and 30-passenger regional jets to long-range corporate jets, providing diverse and flexible air transportation options.The company upholds industry-leading safety standards, as demonstrated by its prestigious certifications:· Air Charter Safety Foundation Registered· ARGUS Platinum Rating· IS-BAO Stage II Certified· BARS Flight Safety RegisteredThe acquisition allows Advanced Air to expand its already robust on-demand charter offerings while also bolstering its aircraft management services. Desert Jet’s decision to sell the charter subsidiary is part of its shift toward enhancing its FBO footprint nationwide, as highlighted by Travel and Tour World, Aviation Internation News, and Global Air."We are thrilled to integrate Desert Jet’s charter operations into Advanced Air’s expanding portfolio," said Levi Stockton, President and CEO of Advanced Air. "This acquisition is part of our broader vision to offer an unmatched private aviation experience, with seamless management and charter services designed to cater to both aircraft owners and charter clients."About Advanced Air, LLCAdvanced Air is a premier aviation company based in Southern California, offering a wide range of services, including regional commercial flights (Advanced Air), private charters, aviation management flying, and corporate travel (Advanced Air Charters). The award-winning Jet Center Los Angeles, a fixed-base operator located at Hawthorne Municipal Airport, spans over 80 acres and includes 200,000 square feet of hangar space, with an additional 110,000 square feet under development.Learn more at www.flyadvancedair.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.