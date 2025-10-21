National disability resource urges older workers to check eligibility now as federal officials consider removing “age” from SSDI evaluations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QualifyforSSDI.com , a national resource for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) applicants, is warning that proposed rule changes could dramatically affect how disability benefits are awarded in the United States.Federal officials are reportedly reviewing adjustments that would remove or weaken the role of “age” as a favorable factor in disability determinations. This change could significantly increase the difficulty for Americans aged 50 and older in qualifying for SSDI benefits. Analysts estimate that as many as 750,000 people could lose eligibility over the next decade if the proposal is implemented.“This change would alter how disability is decided in America,” said Marcus Ceasar, spokesperson for QualifyforSSDI.com. “Older workers who have contributed to the system for decades could suddenly find themselves without support. Those over 50 should evaluate their eligibility now, before these changes take effect.”The proposed revision coincides with widespread staffing and budget cuts at the Social Security Administration, including the elimination of more than 7,000 federal positions and the discontinuation of the SOAR program, which previously assisted vulnerable applicants. Experts warn that these measures will likely result in longer wait times, higher denial rates, and fewer resources available for appeals.Advocates caution that removing age from consideration would most severely affect aging workers with chronic medical conditions who cannot easily transition to new careers. “For many older Americans, disability benefits are not optional — they are essential for survival,” Ceasar added.QualifyforSSDI.com is urging anyone uncertain about their eligibility to act quickly. The platform provides educational tools, eligibility checklists, and connections to trusted partners that help applicants navigate claims and appeals, all at no cost.“Social Security Disability was designed to protect the workers who helped build this country,” Ceasar said. “We cannot allow administrative rule changes to weaken that protection quietly.”About QualifyforSSDI.comQualifyforSSDI.com is a national platform helping Americans understand how to qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance, file claims, and appeal denials. The site connects users to legitimate, free assistance to ensure they receive the benefits they have earned.

