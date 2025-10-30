MENU TIGER Launches Cloud-based Kitchen Display System (KDS) To Streamline Restaurant Operations

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MENU TIGER , the leading restaurant management provider, has launched a new Kitchen Display System (KDS), a transformative solution designed to streamline kitchen workflows, reduce order errors, and enhance operational efficiency for restaurants of all sizes.With the rising demand for digital ordering, delivery, and seamless POS integration, this new KDS solution fills a crucial gap in the restaurant technology stack. It complements MENU TIGER’s digital menu platform, creating an end-to-end solution from customer order to kitchen execution.Key Features and Benefits of MENU TIGER’s Kitchen Display SystemThe newly-launched Kitchen Display System offers a range of functions designed to enhance coordination between front and back-of-house teams and improve overall operations.Real-time order workflow:Incoming orders from the digital menu and ordering website appear instantly on the kitchen display system screens, eliminating delays and manual input errors.Order modifications and alerts:Any order updates are reflected live. Kitchen staff receive alerts for timeouts or potential issues using the Hold and Recall buttons.Visual timers:Timers help staff track which orders are in progress, reducing lateness and improving throughput.Customizable transition time:Owners can set their own preparation time for dine-in, takeaway, delivery, and pick-up.Scalable and cloud-driven:As a cloud-based solution, the KDS is scalable for single outlets to multiple location chains and supports remote monitoring and updates.Seamless integration:The Kitchen display is engineered to integrate smoothly with this restaurant management’s digital menu ordering system, creating a unified ecosystem for restaurant operations.Industry studies show that kitchen errors and communication breakdowns are major causes of customer dissatisfaction and food waste. MENU TIGER developed its KDS to automate order flow and give the kitchen team real-time visibility, helping reduce cost-breaking inefficiencies and improve service quality.“Restaurants are under increasing pressure to operate faster and more accurately,” said Ben Claeys, CEO of MENU TIGER. “Our Kitchen Display System gives operators the visibility and control they need to reduce mistakes, speed up service, and manage staff more efficiently, all within the same restaurant order management ecosystem.”The launch of the Kitchen Display System marks the restaurant management platform’s latest move to help restaurants of all sizes modernize kitchen operations and adapt to today’s fast-paced dining environment. The system expands MENU TIGER’s suite of digital restaurant management tools, giving operators real-time visibility, improved communication between teams, and greater operational efficiency.For more information about the Kitchen Display System and its complete range of restaurant management systems, visit www.menutiger.com About MENU TIGERMENU TIGER is a U.S.-based restaurant technology company that provides digital menu and ordering solutions for food service businesses, including restaurants, cafés, and food trucks. The platform enables operators to manage real-time menu updates, QR code ordering, dynamic pricing, and advanced analytics through one system. By combining innovation and efficiency, this online menu ordering system enables owners to refine their menu strategies, maximize profitability, and deliver seamless dining experiences.For more information, visit: https://www.menutiger.com

