Why Erinfolami Launches Funded Pilot Program to Help Young Nigerians Transition from Unemployable to Employment Ready

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why Erinfolami, a pilot program initiative series of scholarships founded by Erinfolami Yusuf, has launched with full funding to support young Nigerians striving to become employment-ready. The initiative is designed as a practical roadmap and mechanism to bridge the gap between unemployment and employability, beginning with three carefully selected participants in its inaugural phase.“Few programs are guaranteed to deliver results. This is one of them,” said April Masini, the sponsor of Erinfolami's Pilot Program and its Series of Scholarships.Ms. Masini, an acclaimed American CEO and recognized philanthropist, explained her motivation for supporting the initiative: “I offered Erinfolami a raise, and he asked me to sponsor a program to benefit those in his country instead. That said it all.”Erinfolami’s story “My Biggest Wish” first caught Ms. Masini’s attention — impressing her so much that she later hired him.“Erinfolami is who Erinfolami is,” said Ms. Masini. “He is driven by purpose, and Erinfolami’s purpose was to find a solution to help those deemed ‘unemployable’ and otherwise forgotten in his country.”The program is hosted in partnership with Relationship Advice Forum (RAF), which has recently re-opened under full sponsorship by April Masini. RAF will host and provide hands-on training opportunities for scholarship recipients, offering practical experience in website development, SEO techniques, beta testing, and data entry. As the official sponsor of the Nigerian Initiative, RAF’s involvement ensures that participants gain readily employable skills through guided, real-world projects. Erinfolami Yusuf also serves as Director of Special Projects with RAF, further strengthening the partnership and continuity of the initiative’s vision.Erinfolami has been dreaming of this day for nearly his entire life. “My biggest aspiration has been to do something meaningful. Now I am,” said Erinfolami.When asked why she believes Erinfolami is destined for success, Ms. Masini explained, “Erinfolami’s goal is to offer hope that is otherwise unavailable. This program offers hope and much more.”The first round of invitations awarded scholarships to three individuals under the age of 25, selected based on their motivation, level of digital literacy, and socio-economic background.“We never go wrong doing the right thing,” says Ms. Masini. “Erinfolami has only just begun, and he has already won.”Applications for future scholarships are now open at https://tinyurl.com/54tuc5nm About Why ErinfolamiWhy Erinfolami is a fully funded pilot program founded by Nigerian professional and changemaker Erinfolami Yusuf to help young Nigerians develop practical skills, confidence, and digital literacy needed to thrive in the workforce. Through targeted scholarships, mentorship, and hands-on technical training, the initiative provides participants with real-world project experience in areas such as website development, SEO, and data management. The program’s mission is to bridge the gap between unemployment and employability by equipping underserved youth with future-ready skills and global exposure.About April Masini April Masini is an accomplished American entrepreneur , author, and philanthropist with a decades-long career in media, business development, and social impact initiatives. As CEO of Masini Enterprises, Inc. and the creator of RelationshipAdviceForum.com , she has championed programs that inspire self-reliance, education, and opportunity for individuals across different sectors. Her support of Why Erinfolami reflects her long-standing commitment to mentorship and global empowerment. Ms. Masini’s influence extends beyond philanthropy; her business ventures and thought leadership continue to shape positive social and economic change both in the United States and abroad.

