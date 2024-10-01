Health Advocates Network, Inc. acquires assets of WorkSquare Healthcare Staffing Solutions

Health Advocates Network

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Advocates Network , Inc., a fast-growing national provider of supplemental healthcare staffing solutions, today announced the asset acquisition of WorkSquare Healthcare Staffing Solutions (“WorkSquare”), a Miami, FL-based provider of national travel nurse services. The business will continue to operate as a separate business unit under the WorkSquare brand.“WorkSquare has become a trusted supplier of travel nurse and per diem staffing services since the pandemic and we take pride in providing career opportunities for our field employees, while also providing outstanding service to our client facilities,” said Ian James, WorkSquare CEO. “I am confident that being part of the Health Advocates Network team will create a win/win for WorkSquare field employees, clients and Health Advocates Network. Health Advocates Network’s experienced executive team with a proven track record make it the perfect match for us.”“Ian and his team have built a high performing business that will enjoy a strong growth runway as part of Health Advocates Network while also adding to our national travel nurse scale. Health Advocates welcomes their extremely talented group of field employees” said Kevin Little, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Health Advocates Network. “The acquisition of WorkSquare fits perfectly into our strategy of scaling our core travel nurse and local staffing capabilities,” said Eddie Albert, Director of M&A, Health Advocates Network. “Our acquisition pipeline is robust and we look forward to closing additional acquisitions in the near future.”The WorkSquare transaction marks the fifth acquisition by Health Advocates Network since inception in 2020. The company continues to gain market recognition by executing its long-term business plan through a combination of organic initiatives and scale strategic acquisitions. In August, Health Advocates Network was recognized as #300 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 fastestgrowing private companies in America.About Health Advocates NetworkFounded in January 2020, a provider of quality staffing solutions to healthcare systems nationwide, Health Advocates Network is led by experienced and respected health care staffing executives driven to propel the organization in becoming one of the most successful staffing companies in the nation. The company is built on a foundation of excellence, guided by its core values of quality and career advocacy. Health Advocates Network is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit www.hanstaff.com

