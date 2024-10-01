TCARE, Inc. Announces Blake Marggraff as CEO

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCARE, Inc. is pleased to announce that, after thorough search and evaluation, the company’s board has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer. Blake Marggraff, former CEO and founder of CareSignal (acquired 2021, Lightbeam Health Solutions) will serve the TCARE team and mission. Blake’s digital health startup experience, passion for operational excellence, and commitment to positive impact align with TCARE’s opportunities for continued rapid expansion and success.TCARE, the leader in evidence-based assessment and prevention of family caregiver burnout, continues to grow rapidly. The company was recently named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list and has expanded its executive team with key technology and managed care leadership hires. Caregivers and care receivers benefit when managed care organizations (MCOs) or employers leverage TCARE: member costs decrease by up to 20%, and the risk of caregiver depression falls by up to 4x. TCARE continues to integrate predictive models and LLM-based innovations into its suite of products, and proudly serves over ⅓ of the Area Agencies on Aging in the US, in addition to multiple MCOs representing a combined 30 million members.During Blake’s tenure at CareSignal and as a Lightbeam executive, the companies’ teams achieved industry-leading customer satisfaction, with Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring named “Best in KLAS” in 2023. Blake’s commitment to health equity and access is reflected in his angel investment record, which includes a range of US and international startups advancing maternal health, social determinants of health (SDOH), and healthcare-focused generative AI.Thanks to deep St. Louis roots and a long-term advisory relationship with TCARE and many of its leaders, Blake’s transition into the role has been seamless. “Every TCARE teammate and stakeholder is here to advance the company’s crucial mission by delivering outstanding outcomes to our partners, and their constituents and caregivers,” says Marggraff. “Our team’s hard work is timelier and more impactful than ever — we will continue to feed our appetite for innovation, execution, and growth. I’m humbled to serve my teammates and our client-partners, as TCARE addresses a critical need for the nation.”“Blake is a proven operator who brings strategic vision, domain knowledge, and demonstrated M&A experience to the TCARE organization, all of which positions him for success in this new role,” says Brittany Clements, Director at TCARE and Managing Director at American Family Ventures. “His strong sense of purpose resonated with us as well, and we’re thrilled to see him lead TCARE in its next chapter of growth, especially as caregivers’ need for their solution has never been greater.”About TCARE:TCARE is an award-winning, evidence-based caregiver risk management platform designed to prevent caregiver burnout. With over 15 years of caregiver insights, advanced data analytics, and high-touch human support, TCARE identifies, mitigates, and continuously monitors caregiver burnout risk. TCARE partners with managed care organizations (MCOs), long-term care (LTC) insurance providers, employers, and other group entities to deliver clinically proven caregiver support. For public sector customers, TCARE licenses its patented platform to caregiver programs in State government Units on Aging, Native American tribes, and social service agencies. Please email ir@tcare.ai for Investor Relations inquiries. For general inquiries, please email marketing@tcare.ai. https://www.tcare.ai/

