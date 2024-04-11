TCARE, Inc. Appoints Lindsey Niemeier as President
Lindsey steps into a transformative role to drive the company's growth, spearhead innovations, and solidify TCARE'S position as the industry leader.
We are excited by the company’s continued growth and remain confident in TCARE’s future and their ability to deliver outsized impact under Lindsey’s leadership.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TCARE, Inc., a leading caregiver support platform, proudly announces the appointment of Lindsey Niemeier as President of TCARE, Inc. This appointment marks a pivotal moment for Lindsey as she steps into a transformative role to drive the company's growth, spearhead innovations, and solidify TCARE'S position as an industry leader.
With continued dedicated service to TCARE, Lindsey has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to excellence across various facets of the organization, including sales, business development, product strategy, and marketing. Her invaluable contributions have significantly enhanced the company's trajectory and positioned it for continued success. Her appointment reflects the company's confidence in her ability to steer and scale the business, guided by a passion for improving caregiver outcomes.
"I am thrilled to announce Lindsey Niemeier's appointment to the position of President, with unanimous support from the Board of Directors," said Ali Ahmadi, Chairman & CEO of TCARE. "Lindsey's multifaceted expertise and unwavering dedication have been instrumental in driving TCARE’S growth and impact. In her new role, Lindsey will continue to lead with a growth-first mindset, leveraging her proven ability to scale the business, challenge boundaries, and inspire our team to achieve new heights."
“On behalf of the Board, we are thrilled to have Lindsey step into the newly created President role at TCARE” said Brittany Clements, Board Member. “Since joining TCARE, her passion, commitment, and impact to this team and the caregivers they serve has been unparalleled. The caregiver crisis is escalating rapidly and the opportunity has never been greater. We are excited by the company’s continued growth and remain confident in TCARE’s future and their ability to deliver outsized impact under Lindsey’s leadership.”
Lindsey expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "I am deeply honored and humbled to accept the position of President at TCARE. I am excited to continue to work closely with our incredibly talented, and growing, team to drive innovation, deliver exceptional value to our customers, and propel TCARE to new levels of success."
Please join us in congratulating Lindsey on her well-deserved promotion to President of TCARE. We look forward to witnessing the continued success and growth of our company under Lindsey's leadership.
About TCARE:
TCARE is an award-winning, evidence-based caregiver risk management platform designed to prevent caregiver burnout. With over 15 years of caregiver insights, advanced data analytics, and high-touch human support, TCARE identifies, mitigates, and continuously monitors caregiver burnout risk. TCARE partners with managed care organizations (MCOs), long-term care (LTC) insurance providers, employers, and other group entities to deliver clinically proven caregiver support. For public sector customers, TCARE licenses its patented platform to caregiver programs in State government Units on Aging, Native American tribes, and social service agencies. https://www.tcare.ai/.
