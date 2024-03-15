TCARE & Mon4t Partner to Support Healthy Brain Aging
UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TCARE, Inc., the leading aging-in-place technology and risk management provider in the caregiving space, announces its partnership with Mon4t, the clinically validated, FDA-cleared app that streamlines tele-neurology. This partnership equips TCARE’s vast network of caregivers with Mon4t’s medical grade tool that can be used to run gait, cognitive, and balance assessments just by using their smartphone. By enabling the family caregiver to perform increasingly more complex evaluations on their own, TCARE and Mon4t decrease the need for costly doctors' visits while facilitating early detection of potentially serious complications, ultimately enabling the care receiver to age gracefully in their desired setting; their own home.
The issue of informal caregiver burnout is creating a strain on our nation’s ability to care for our aging population, and it’s a problem that only continues to grow. According to a report from the CDC, there are currently 7 potential family caregivers per older adult, while that number is expected to shrink to 4 potential family caregivers per older adult by 2030. Due to the lack of availability of informal caregiver support, many older adults are looking to their Long-Term Care (LTC) insurer for support inside the home. However, this creates a strain on LTC insurers who often have a limited number of provider agencies in their network, resulting in suboptimal care in the home and increased premiums for policyholders.
“Due to the increasing levels of caregiver burnout we’re seeing across the nation, combined with the lack of availability of professional in-home care, the need to equip caregivers with more meaningful tools has never been more important.” said Ali Ahmadi, CEO of TCARE, Inc. “TCARE and Mon4t have been working with LTC insurers separately for years, so this partnership is overdue in the eyes of many industry leaders. TCARE’s access and trust that’s been built with caregivers over the last 15+ years, combined with Mon4t’s expertise in equipping regular people with medical grade tools, creates a powerful partnership that provides policyholders with a more compelling option while also creating bottom-line cost savings for LTC insurers.” said Mr. Ahmadi.
“Caregivers are the main source of support for millions of people, yet they lack proper means to evaluate the actual condition of the care receiver” said Dr. Ziv Yekutieli, CEO of Mon4t, LTD. “TCARE is helping these caregivers to provide better support with less effort, Mon4t provides them with reliable motor and cognitive assessment, that they can use at home, whenever there is any concern for the care receiver, allowing them to quickly respond to changes in the care receiver condition, and reduce stress and ambiguity when the condition is stable. This collaboration will leverage the experience of both companies and will result in better outcomes” said Dr. Yekutieli.
Together, TCARE and Mon4t will continue to move towards the shared goal of empowering healthy aging-in-place by equipping caregivers with the tools they need to accurately monitor the brain health of their loved ones. Not only will this partnership scale the positive impact on the quality of life for caregivers and their care receivers, but it will also help drive clinical and financial ROI for organizations looking to support their policyholders.
About TCARE
TCARE is an award-winning, evidence-based caregiver risk management platform designed to prevent caregiver burnout. Its patented clinical protocol combines 15+ years of caregiver insights, advanced data analytics, and high-touch human support to identify, mitigate, and continuously monitor caregiver burnout risk. TCARE partners with managed care organizations, long-term care insurance providers, employers, and other group entities to deliver clinically-proven caregiver support to the caregivers in or supporting their populations. Visit https://www.tcare.ai/.
About Mon4t
Mon4t is creating the gold standard for neurological assessments (tele-neurology), reducing risk of falls, readmissions and costs. Montfort Brain Monitor is a smartphone platform that digitized standard motor and cognitive assessments and enabled them on a smartphone. Mon4t works globally with hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, CRO's, and are expanding to more industries. As Mon4t serves as an objective quantitative tool, our remote patient monitoring allows families to make sure their loved one's condition does not worsen. If anything seems irregular or has changed, they can send the report to the doctor with validated results backed up by Mon4t to address it. Visit https://mon4t.com/.
