Egnyte Secures Five New Patents to Enhance Data Privacy and Cloud Storage Solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Egnyte , a leading provider of cloud-based content collaboration and governance solutions, today announced it has been granted five United States Utility Patents this year, reinforcing its commitment to innovation in data privacy and cloud storage management. These patents highlight Egnyte's dedication to addressing complex data governance and compliance challenges, especially evolving data privacy regulations."These patents reflect our dedication to solving today's critical data challenges,” stated Amrit Jassal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Egnyte. “By innovating in hybrid collaboration, content analysis, and privacy compliance, we provide our customers with practical solutions to manage their data more effectively and securely in today's complex digital environment."The new patents include:System and Method for Enhancing Content Collaboration by Conflict Detection and Resolution in a Hybrid Cloud Cache. This solution addresses challenges in hybrid cloud environments by managing file versions and preventing data loss due to conflicting uploads. This ensures that Egnyte customer's version controls are always correct.Event-Based User State Synchronization in a Local Cloud of a Cloud Storage System. This patent enables synchronization of user definitions between remote and local cloud systems, allowing centralized control over user access and near real-time updates. It maintains a global user directory on a remote cloud server, which can be synchronized with local user directories on multiple local cloud servers. Egnyte customers now have centralized control and management of user accounts across the entire hybrid cloud system.System and Method for Sensitive Content Analysis Prioritization Based on File Metadata. This technology estimates the likelihood of sensitivity for file objects. The system gives Egnyte customers a more efficient, accurate, and customizable way to identify sensitive data across their storage systems, supporting better data governance and compliance efforts.Storage Agnostic Large Scale Permissions and Access Analytics. This solution simplifies and consolidates permission sets from multiple heterogeneous file storage systems. It outlines a process for Egnyte customers to convert diverse permissions into a unified format, streamlining access control and enhancing data security through effective analytics.System and Method for Serving Subject Access Requests. This patent details a method for efficiently handling SARs in compliance with data privacy regulations, like GDPR. It includes built-in safeguards to prevent accidental exposure of others' personal data when responding to SARs, and applies named entity recognition to identify personal data and generate associations, ensuring compliance and enhancing the speed and accuracy of SAR responses.The newly patented technologies build on Egnyte's portfolio of over 45 granted patents. The company’s latest patents highlight its role as a pioneer in cloud storage and data privacy solutions. By continually innovating, Egnyte empowers organizations to manage data more efficiently and effectively while ensuring compliance with stringent privacy laws.###About EgnyteEgnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com

