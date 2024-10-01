AllerVie Health Strengthens Finance Team: Appoints Jessica Vogt as CFO and Samantha Wyly as Vice President of Finance

Jessica Vogt, CFO Samantha Wyly, VP of Finance

Industry veterans bring extensive financial expertise to accelerate company growth

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllerVie Health , a leading provider of allergy and immunology services in the United States, today announced the appointment of Jessica Vogt as chief financial officer (CFO) and Samantha Wyly as vice president of finance. Together, they bring a wealth of healthcare financial experience and will play pivotal roles in driving the company’s financial strategy and growth, reinforcing AllerVie’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its leadership team and delivering exceptional care.Vogt, who has stepped into the role of CFO, brings 20 years of financial healthcare experience and is now leading AllerVie’s finance, accounting, and revenue cycle teams. Since starting, Vogt has been dedicated to overseeing day-to-day financial operations and collaborating on strategic initiatives designed to align with AllerVie’s goals and optimize growth strategies. Prior to joining AllerVie, Vogt served as CFO at VitalCaring Group and Healthcare Associates of Texas. She also held progressive management positions in accounting and finance at Methodist Health System, USMD, and Questcare.“AllerVie is thrilled to welcome Jessica to the team,” said Tae Kim, AllerVie Health CEO. “She has already made a significant impact throughout the organization, and we are excited to see her continue to excel. Her expertise and deep understanding of the healthcare financial landscape aligns with AllerVie’s plans for continued expansion and innovation in allergy and immunology.”In tandem with Vogt’s appointment, Wyly joins AllerVie Health with over a decade of experience in finance. Wyly, who will be working closely with Vogt, brings a fresh perspective and strong experience, having worked with Vogt at multiple prior companies. Wyly most recently served as Corporate Controller at VitalCaring Group and held progressive management roles in financial planning and analysis at Healthcare Associates of Texas.“We are equally excited to have Sam join the team,” added Kim. “Her experience and track record of success, particularly in tandem with Jessica, make her an ideal fit for AllerVie. We are confident in her ability to help lead our financial operations and contribute to the company’s continued success, ensuring we continue in our mission to transform patient care.”AllerVie is unwavering in its commitment to crafting a team that delivers and embodies the company’s dedication to excellence and advancement in healthcare.About AllerVie HealthAllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 13 states in 80+ clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit www.allervie.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.